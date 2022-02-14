  • Facebook
    Celeb Spotted: Agastya Nanda to Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, star kids rule Monday

    First Published Feb 14, 2022, 10:19 PM IST
    On Monday, a hoard of celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan's children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor were seen stepping out in style on the streets of Mumbai. 

    The streets of Monday saw celebrities kids stepping out in style. From Shweta Nanda's younger baby Agastya Nanda to Shar Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan and more, a lot of star kids were snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai.

    Agastya Nand was seen in a green round-neck sweat shirt and blue jeans on Monday. This star kid, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and son of Shweta Bachchan Banbda, Agastya has been gaining a lot of media light these days.

    Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan were spotted at the Airport on Monday. The Khan siblings were in Bengaluru to attend the IPL Mega Auction 2022 where they were representing their father, co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders.

    Ibrahim Ali Khan has got the looks from his father Saif Ali Khan. Ibrahim was potted in Mumbai on Monday. He was seen in a military print shirt while sipping on some coffee in a takeaway glass.

    Bollywood actor and eldest daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor was tapped by the photographers outside her gym in Mumbai on Monday morning. The actor was with her sling on as she has injured her hand. She wore a pilates girl tank top over lime green short with fishtail braided hair.

    The younger sibling of Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor was also seen on Monday in Mumbai. She is rumoured to be making her film debut under Zoha Akhtar's banner Tiger baby Films. The other two star kids who will make their debut are Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

    Sara Ali Khan was seen with her baby brother Ibrahim Ali Khan whom she lovingly calls 'Iggy Potter'. The older child of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara has recently wrapped up shooting for Luka Chuppi 2 opposite actor Vicky Kaushal.

    Wearing a black tank top and ripped jeans, Shanaya Kapoor looked her stylish best when she was seen in Mumbai on Monday. Even before her Bollywood debut, Shanaya already enjoys a huge fan following on social media.

    Suhana Khan is one of the most followed star kids on social media. Suhana recently returned from the United States of America after finishing her studies. She had attended the IPL Mega Auction 2022 in Bengaluru along with her elder brother Aryan Khan.

