Nitanshi Goel's fitness secrets: Laapataa Ladies actress revealed complete diet plan

Nitanshi Goel, the current sensation, has recently won the best actress award for her debut film, 'Laapataa Ladies.'. This 17-year-old actor recently revealed what her day looks like in terms of diet and fitness. While she is still young, she started serving fitness goals and inspiration with her food choices and fitness. Let's look at her diet and fitness plans.

Nitanshi Goel's diet plan:

Nitanshi said that she is a vegetarian and she prefers to have traditional foods. She stated, 'The first thing I have when I wake up is a glass of warm water with honey or soaked almonds.'. Her breakfast choices would be traditional dishes like dalia, idli, and dosa. Being a North Indian, she also relishes paratha with curd, along with fresh fruit or a smoothie.

She further said, ''Around 11 am I have a handful of nuts, makhanas, or a fruit. For lunch, I prefer home-cooked meals like dal, sabzi, roti, and rice accompanied by pickles. Aloo bhindi is one of my favorite vegetables, so I try to include veggies a lot.'' She also revealed a must-have with her meals: that is curd or buttermilk; it’s refreshing and aids digestion, so I have it after my meals.

Nitanshi revealed her dinner plans, saying, ''My dinner is a light meal; usually it's dal, sabzi, or a bowl of soup with chapati. I consciously avoid heavy or fried foods at night, and my favorite desserts are—I have a major sweet tooth! Chocolate brownies, tiramisu, modaks during Ganesh Chaturthi, and homemade treats like besan laddoos during Diwali are irresistible.''

Nitanshi Goel's fitness plan:

Talking about Nitanshi's fitness, she said, ''I do a mix of yoga, dance, and workouts. At the end of it all, I feel active and energized. For my pre-workout food, I have a banana or a handful of nuts. My post-workout food would be a protein smoothie or coconut water.''

Coming to her food choices, she said, 'I consciously try to include fruits, vegetables, and protein-rich foods in my daily diet. I consciously avoid having junk food, sugary drinks, and deep-fried snacks as far as possible. But to tell you the truth, sometimes I give in.''

Nitanshi said, 'My favorite cuisines are Indian, of course! Italian—I can’t live without pizza and pasta for real—and Chinese Hakka noodles and Chilli paneer are my two loves." She also revealed her talent as a cook and said, 'I can make gol-gol rotis and Maggi noodles. I can bake good cakes and cookies also.''

