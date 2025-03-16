Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez upgrade to €50 million luxury jet, set new travel standards

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have acquired a €50 million Bombardier Global Express private jet, featuring luxurious interiors and high-speed travel. The couple’s latest purchase ensures unparalleled comfort but may spark debate over celebrity carbon footprints.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez upgrade to 50 million Euro luxury jet, setting new travel standards
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 16, 2025, 8:37 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have taken their luxury lifestyle to new heights—literally. The power couple recently acquired a Bombardier Global Express private jet, an elite aircraft valued at approximately €50 million. The new jet, known for its speed, range, and opulent interiors, ensures their travels remain as seamless and stylish as their public image.

This high-end acquisition replaces Ronaldo’s previous Gulfstream G200, which he sold due to its expensive maintenance requirements. The Gulfstream, worth €22 million, required three captains and two flight attendants per trip. The new Bombardier Global Express, however, offers even greater efficiency and comfort, boasting a top speed of 900 km/h and a remarkable range of 9,000 kilometers—ideal for the couple’s frequent international travels.

Luxury meets performance: inside Ronaldo’s new private jet

Beyond its elite performance, the Bombardier Global Express is designed for maximum comfort. The aircraft features three spacious living areas, a private en-suite bedroom, a fully equipped kitchen, and a lavish bathroom with a shower. The cabin, adorned with white leather seating and gold accents, provides a level of elegance befitting one of football’s most iconic figures and his glamorous partner.

Rodríguez, a model and entrepreneur, has already showcased glimpses of the aircraft on social media, offering fans a peek into their high-flying lifestyle. The couple has reportedly used the jet for recent trips, including a holiday retreat to Lapland with their family and Rodríguez’s visit to Paris Fashion Week.

A lavish purchase in the era of climate scrutiny

While the Bombardier Global Express offers unparalleled convenience, its acquisition comes at a time when celebrity carbon footprints are under increasing scrutiny. Private jets have been criticized for their environmental impact, and Ronaldo’s latest purchase is likely to spark debate about the balance between luxury and sustainability.

However, for a global superstar like Ronaldo—who splits his time between Saudi Arabia, Portugal, and various international commitments—private air travel remains a practical necessity. With this latest investment, he and Rodríguez continue to reinforce their status as one of the world’s most extravagant and influential couples, proving once again that when it comes to luxury, the sky is quite literally the limit.

