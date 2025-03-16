Baloch journo who alleged Pak army intimidation goes missing, rights activists allege enforced disappearance

Balochistan journalist Asif Kareem Khetran, who previously reported threats from the Pakistan Army, has gone missing from Barkhan. His disappearance has sparked outrage, with press freedom groups demanding his safe return and accountability.

Balochistan journalist who alleged Pakistan army intimidation goes missing; "forcibly disappeared," claim rights activists ddr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 16, 2025, 7:40 PM IST

A journalist from Balochistan's Barkhan district, Asif Kareem Khetran, who has previously alleged intimidation from the Pakistan Army, has gone missing, local media reported sparking fears that he has been forcibly disappeared and raising serious concerns over press freedom and human rights in the region.

The Balochistan Post reported that Khetran, affiliated with the Barkhan Press Club, was last seen on March 15. His whereabouts remain unknown, sparking outrage among human rights organizations and journalists alike.

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, a human rights lawyer, expressed deep concern over Khetran's disappearance, revealing that he had previously reported receiving threats, Balochistan Post reported.

In a post on X, Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir stated, "Extremely concerned over the enforced disappearance of Asif Kareem Khetran. He had informed me since 2024 about army officials who were threatening and intimidating him. They kept calling him to an army camp and abducted his other family members before disappearing."

Baloch Liberation Army releases first visuals of deadly Noshki attack on Pakistan Army convoy (WATCH)

According to the Balochistan Post, before his disappearance, Khetran had shared on social media that his house had been raided by Pakistani forces. He also accused local authorities of sealing his shop, which he described as an attempt to silence him. Despite these allegations, no official statement has been made by either security forces or the local administration in Barkhan regarding the incident.

Balochistan has become one of the most perilous regions for journalists, with many facing harassment, threats, and enforced disappearances while covering sensitive issues related to human rights and security, the Balochistan Post reported.

Press freedom groups have condemned the ongoing violence against journalists and called for the immediate and safe return of Khetran. The disappearance underscores the growing dangers for those reporting on Balochistan's complex and volatile situation.

Recently, Paank reported that the total number of enforced disappearances for the month reached 134. Human rights organizations have consistently raised alarms about extrajudicial killings and the absence of legal due process in Pakistan. Protesters have persistently urged the government, judiciary, and international human rights bodies to take immediate action to address these concerns.

Pakistani military convoy attacked, Baloch Liberation Army claims responsibility, says 90 killed | Videos

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Baloch Liberation Army releases first visuals of deadly Noshki attack on Pakistan Army convoy (WATCH)

Baloch Liberation Army releases first visuals of deadly Noshki attack on Pakistan Army convoy (WATCH)

Israel eliminates six terrorists, including group group posing as journalists, in Gaza strike dmn

Israel eliminates six terrorists, including group group posing as journalists, in Gaza strike

Israeli military kills two Hezbollah terrorists ddr

Israel strikes Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon, kills two observation operatives

Meet Kamal Khera and Anita Anand, the Indian-Origin Ministers in Canada PM Mark Carney's Cabinet ddr

Meet Anita Anand and Kamal Khera, the Indian-Origin Ministers in Canada PM Mark Carney's Cabinet

BREAKING: 51 dead, dozens more injured in North Macedonia night club fire (WATCH) ddr

51 dead, over 100 injured in North Macedonia night club fire (WATCH)

Recent Stories

New antibody reduces tumor growth in treatment-resistant breast, ovarian cancers: Study ddr

New antibody reduces tumor growth in tough-to-treat breast and ovarian cancers: Study

Sachin Tendulkar's 100 international centuries: A breakdown in numbers ddr

On this day: Sachin Tendulkar's 100th international century, a record unmatched in cricket history

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez upgrade to 50 million Euro luxury jet, setting new travel standards ddr

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez upgrade to €50 million luxury jet, set new travel standards

No shortcuts in life; view crisis, challenge as opportunity: PM Modi's advice to youth in Lex Fridman podcast ddr

Lex Fridman podcast: PM Modi urges youth to embrace challenges, avoid shortcuts

Jamshedpur FC enters Indian Super League playoffs after a rough 2023-24 season ddr

Jamshedpur FC stages stunning comeback to reach ISL 2024-25 playoffs after dismal 2023-24 season

Recent Videos

Chaibasa Police, CRPF Recover & Destroy 10kg IED in Anti-Naxal Operation!

Chaibasa Police, CRPF Recover & Destroy 10kg IED in Anti-Naxal Operation!

Video Icon
Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!

Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!

Video Icon
Gujarat Police Cracks Down on Anti-Social Elements – Ruthless Action Begins!

Gujarat Police Cracks Down on Anti-Social Elements – Ruthless Action Begins!

Video Icon
JDU Supporters Put Up Posters for Nishant Kumar in Patna | Asianet Newsable

JDU Supporters Put Up Posters for Nishant Kumar in Patna | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
BLA Militants Strike Again: Suicide Attack Kills Five in Pakistan! | Asianet Newsable

BLA Militants Strike Again: Suicide Attack Kills Five in Pakistan! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon