    Janhvi Kapoor’s flaunts her floral bikini; see pics

    First Published Jan 18, 2022, 6:11 PM IST
    Janhvi Kapoor has shared new pictures as she enjoys a swim in the pool.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram is filled with the pretty pictures that she often posts for her followers. In a recent post, Janhvi has shared a few bikini pictures that make her look drop-dead gorgeous.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    In the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor is seen flaunting a yellow floral bikini as she poses for the pictures. The water baby that she is, Janhvi looks nothing less than a pretty mermaid enjoying her time splashing the waters.

    ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut to Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, actors that don't shy away from showing their spiritual side

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    In one of the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor has closed her eyes, enjoying the calmness of the water. Her eyelashes appear to be loaded with mascara as she dons a no make-up look, looking effortlessly beautiful in the pictures. The pictures appear to be a throwback from possibly her recent trip to a resort called ‘Arcadia’. Her caption also hints at the same as it read: “arcadia - findin my way back to ya” (sic).

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    The comments section on Janhvi Kapoor’s post is filled with fire and heart emoticons from followers as well as celebrities. Ace designer Manish Malhotra has dropped a read heart in the comments while Janhvi’s aunt, Maheep Kapoor has commented with fire emoticons. Janhvi’s close friend Orhan Awatramani, who is often spotted with her at parties and was also there at Khushi Kapoor’s birthday, left love-struck emoticons on the actor’s post.  Orhan had also accompanied the Kapoor sisters to their Dubai trip, last year in November.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor has quite more than often put the social media on fire with her bikini and swimsuit pictures. A couple of days back, she shared her pictures in a pink swimsuit. The Norma Kamali pink swimsuit that she wore is priced for a whopping Rs 19,560 as per the brand's official website.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has a number of pictures expected to release this year. She will be reuniting with her ‘Roohi’ actor Rajkummar Rao for ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi. Not just Rajkummar Rao, but Janhvi will also be reuniting with her ‘Gunjan’ director, Sharam Sharma. Apart from this, she will reportedly be seen in ‘Bombay Girl’, ‘Rannbhoomi’, ‘Good Luck Jerry’, ‘Dostanat 2’ and ‘Takht’.

    ALSO READ: From ‘The Lady Killer’ to ‘Badhaai Do’, watch out for Bhumi Pednekar in these upcoming 6 films

