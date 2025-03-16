Saira Banu requests fans not to refer to her as AR Rahman's 'ex-wife', Deets inside

Read Full Article

AR Rahman is one of the most celebrated music composers who delivered many heartwarming and soul-healing songs. The Oscar-winning musician returned from London and felt unwell as soon as he reached home. News quickly got circulated after a few claims revealed that AR Rahman was admitted to the hospital due to chest pain, and his wife quickly responded to the ongoing news and wishes on social media.

Legendary music composer AR Rahman's wife, Saira Banu, requested fans not to refer to her as AR Rahman's ex-wife, as they are not yet officially divorced. She also stated the reasons behind this decision in an official statement. She was hospitalized earlier and had to undergo an emergency surgery, and with the right treatment, she is recovering fast.

AR Rahman's wife's statement said, "Asalam Alaikum, this is Saira Rahman here. I wish him a speedy recovery. I just got the news that he got chest pain and an angio was performed on him. With the blessings of the Almighty, he is doing fine now, and there’s nothing to be worried about. I also wanted to tell everyone that we are not officially divorced, we are still husband and wife. It’s just that we are separated because of my health issues. Since the last two years, I haven’t been doing well, and I didn’t want to stress him out. But please, I would request the media to not call me ‘ex-wife,’ as we are only separated, but all my good wishes are still with him. I also want to tell everyone, especially his family, to not give him any kind of stress and to take care of him. Thank you,"

AR Rahman's son, AR Ameen, released a statement from the hospital that states, "Mr. A R Rahman visited Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, this morning with dehydration symptoms and was discharged after a routine check-up."

Ameen took to his social media handle to update AR Rahman's fans about his health, reassuring his safety. ''To all our dear fans, family, and well-wishers, I sincerely thank you for your love, prayers, and support. My father felt a bit weak due to dehydration, so we decided to run some routine tests. I’m happy to share that he is doing well now.''

