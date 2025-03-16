Hina Khan breaks silence on discolored nails amid stage 3 Cancer Battle

Read Full Article

Hina Khan is a well known television actress who has been battling stage 3 breast cancer and been vocal about her battle and betterment. Being an actress, she is always under the media's scrutiny and her nails got quick attention after she was seen without nail paint. This quick debate got everyone's attention and Hina reacted to it to clarify the excitment around her nails.

Hina Khan breaks silence on discolored nails:

Taking to her social media handle, Hina Khan recently opened up about a lesser-known side effect of her treatment ''discolored nails''. Hina addressed the curiosity surrounding her nails, which many misunderstood for nail polish. She clarified that the discoloration of her nails is due to the chemotherapy that she go through as a part of cancer treatment. This is a common side effect that also causes nails to become brittle, dry, and sometimes lift from the nail bed.

In her heartfelt post, Hina reassured her fans that these changes are temporary and embraced the importance of staying positive during such challenging times. She wrote, "We are healing... Alhamdulillah," expressing gratitude and hope despite the difficulties.

Hina Khan stated, ''Ok a lot of you asking about my nails, including some people in my building..I am not wearing any nail polish hahahhaha..How can I pray with a nail paint on. Thoda Dimaag Lagaao mere pyaare saathiyon. Nail discolouration is one of the most common side effect of chemotherapy..My nails have become brittle, dry and, some times lift up from the nail bed..But But Buththth...You know what's the good part...All of this is temporary..And remember we are healing...Alhamdullilah."

Hina Khan has been open about her journey of healing from breast cancer which is in 3rd stage now and she is reminding everyone about the importance of celebrating every occassion. Her partner, Rocky Jaiswal, has been the best partner showing his support to her during the tough times offering emotional support throughout the battle.

