Zoya Akhtar’s next with Archie Comics to launch three big star kids? Here is what we know

Renowned filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has dropped the news of her next big project which is based on ‘Archie Comics’. A film that will be released on Netflix, is rumoured to be a launchpad for three big star kids. Read on to know the details.

It is time for us to relive our childhood, thanks to Zoha Akhtar who has announced her next project which will be based on the popular ‘Archie Comics’ and will be released on the OTT platform, Netflix. Taking it to her Instagram handle, Zoya confirmed her upcoming project: ‘The Archie’, saying that Archie and crew will get “Down and Desi”. This new project of Zoya, an Indian adaptation of Archie Comics, will be a musical drama.

Soon after she made the official announcement, celebrities were quick to respond to the exciting piece of news. From Hrithik Roshan to Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar and more, the whose-who of the film industry poured out their love and enthusiasm for the film.

Although the ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ director did not reveal many details about the film, there are rumours that this film may turn out to be a launchpad for the three star kids. If rumours are to be believed, then ‘The Archies’ will mark the debut of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, as well as Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The buzz is also that filmmaker Boney Kapoor and later actor Sri Devi’s younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, will also be making her debut with the ‘Tiger Baby’ film. However, when Boney Kapoor was asked about it recently, he said that he was not aware of it.

Both Khushi and Suhana share a massive fan following on social media. The two young ladies are equally active with their frequent posts. Recently, Khushi celebrated her 21st birthday amidst much fanfare. While the details are awaited on who will be part of this India flavoured Archie Comics adaptation, fans are also waiting for Zoya’s co-produced all-girls film ‘Jee Le Zara’. Featuring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, ‘Jee Le Zara’ is co-written and co-produced by Zoya and director turned actor brother Farhan Akhtar. Farhan will be directing this road trip film starring the three leading ladies of the Indian cinema.

