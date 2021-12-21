Sara Ali Khan’s these knock-knock jokes with brother Ibrahim will leave you in splits; watch

Sara Ali Khan has a hilarious sense of humour. It would not be wrong to say that she has cracked the best and the worst knock-knock jokes, sharing those on her social media. Here, we present you some of the jokes that will surely leave you in splits; check out.

Saif Ali Khan has proved himself as an actor who has great comic timing – whether it is his role in ‘Hum Tum’, ‘Cocktail’, ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ or the 90s film with Akshay Kumar. Saif’s humour has inherited by his daughter, Sara Ali Khan.

The 'princess' of the Pataudi family, Sara Ali Khan, is quite humorous when it comes to cracking a joke. And if you follow her on social media, you sure must have come across her knock-knock jokes. Sara has often made videos and reels of her knock-knock jokes, with the younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, being his partner in crime, or rather victim of her jokes.

In many of the videos that she posted on her reels or merely as stories, Sara Ali Khan has often made her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, a part of the jokes. While Sara’s jokes were enough to make one laugh, it has always been Ibrahim’s reaction to his elder sister’s jokes that go down as priceless. While he may have enjoyed most of the jokes that Sara had cracked, Ibrahim has also given some intense ‘hopeless’ expressions for the same. The two sure do make a cute brother-sister duo!

But wait, it is not simply Ibrahim Ali Khan who has been a victim of Sara Ali Khan’s knock-knock jokes. The list also includes actors Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan. Recently, Sara did a knock-knock joke with Vicky and the ‘Sardar Udham’ actor played along well. But when she had cracked jokes with Akshay and Varun, they had a ‘facepalm’ moment to it.

Here are a few of the videos of Sara Ali Khan that we are sure will hit right with you, making you leave in splits. Check them out: