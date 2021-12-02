  • Facebook
    Britney Spears turns 40: Here are 7 rare facts about 'Hit Me Baby One More Time' singer

    First Published Dec 2, 2021, 8:09 AM IST
    Britney Spears is all set to celebrate her 40th birthday today December 2, with her fiancé, Sam Asghari; let us look at 7 unknown facts about the star

    International singer Britney Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, are headed out of the country for her 40th birthday. Pop singer Britney Spears is known to make news because of her relationships, scandal, lip-lock with Madonna, etc. 
     

    She often takes her social media by storm with explosive images, the centre of many controversies. Britney Spears is fondly called the ‘Princess of Pop’ her debut with her single ‘Baby One More Time’ was a hit worldwide. On her birthday today, we will give you some of her unknown facts you might not know about Britney Spears

    Famous family: Britney Spears's sister, actress Jamie Lynn Spears, and her brother, producer Bryan James Spears, both have made their paths to fame.

    Debut: Her first album, '…Baby One More Time’ has sold more than 10 million copies. The singer has sold more than 30 million records in her career.

    Divorced in 55 hours: Britney Spears married childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004 in Las Vegas. Later within 55 hours, she was divorced. Britney married rapper Kevin Federline in 2004 and had 2 children with him, later divorced in 2007.
     

    In 2003, Britney Spears was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She also holds multiple Guinness world records, including Best Selling Teenage Artist, Grammy, AMA, Billboard Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Nick Teen Choice Awards, etc.

    Brand deals: Britney Spears has signed promotional contracts with many big brands over the years like Pepsi, Skechers, Candies and Elizabeth Arden.

     First movie: Britney Spears first significant role was in the reboot of The Mickey Mouse Club, which features stars like Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Keri Russell.

    Movies and TV shows: Britney has performed in multiple movies during her career, like the hit film Austin Powers in Goldmember where she appeared as a fembot and flop film like Crossroads. She was also seen in a few guest appearances on Will and Grace, How I Met Your Mother and the second season of X-Factor.

