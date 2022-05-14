Box Office Report: Sarkaru Vaar Paata beats Jayeshbhia Jordaar, KGF 2, Doctor Strange 2 in Friday collection

Jayeshbhai Jordaar released in theatres released on Friday, could not shine in front of Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. In all, the Friday box office collection, inclusive of KGF: Chapter 2, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Runawa34, was rather disappointing.

Two films were released back to back this week – Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, while two other films – Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness, continued their hold over the screens. A lot of fireworks were expected to happen at the box office this Friday, however, the end results have been anything but pleasing. Despite the release of superstar Mahesh Babu's film Sarkaru Vaari Pata on Thursday and Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai Jerdaar' on Friday, the box office collections were nothing special. Even after including the collection of five films -including KGF: Chapter 2, Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness and Runway 34, the Friday (May 13) earnings could not cross a cumulative of Rs 30 crores.

Sarkaru Vaari Pata: South superstar Mahesh Babu's film was released on Thursday. The film, which earned Rs 47.40 crore at the box office on the first day, has fallen on its second day. Sarkaru Vaari Pata earned Rs 16.50 crores on Friday across the country. ALSO READ: Sarkaru Vaari Paata: 5 interesting facts about Keerthy Suresh's co-star Mahesh Babu

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar was released in theatres on Friday. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film had a very slow start at the box office, taking home an earning of Rs 4.10 crore on its opening day, which is not even 10 per cent of the film’s budget. ALSO READ: Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s film performs worse than Lootera, Kill Dil

KGF: Chapter 2: Yash-starrer film has completed a month on the screens and even now fans are flocking to the theatres to watch Rocky Bhai. KGF: Chapter 2 is expected to break into the Rs 1,200 crore club over the weekend after becoming the third highest-grossing film, beating SS Rajamouli's recently released RRR. The film earned Rs 2.50 crore on Friday.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen-starrer 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' did well at the worldwide box office in its early days. Not only this, but the film was also successful in making good collections in India. But on the eighth day of its release, there is a decline in the collection of the film. The film collected around Rs 3.1 crore on Friday. In which the contribution of Hindi and English language has been Rs 65 lakh and Rs 2.45 crores, respectively.

