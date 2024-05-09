'Won't become Atmanirbhar with 5 kg ration': Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi stokes fresh row (WATCH)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday criticized the BJP, claiming that the NDA's policies are fostering dependence rather than promoting 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) among Indians.

Amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday criticized the BJP, claiming that the NDA's policies are fostering dependence rather than promoting 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) among Indians.

Addressing the 'Nyaya Sankalp Sabha' organized in Raebareli in support of her brother and Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi harped upon the BJP and PM Narendra Modi's much-used terminology, 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. She stated that voters would choose employment over the "5 kg ration" that the ruling party promises them.

"5 kg ration is not going to make the future. You will not become 'Aatmanirbhar' by this. If I ask you what will you choose between employment and a 5 kg ration, you will definitely choose employment. It will make you self-reliant. You need to understand that the political party, which is making policies where you will become dependent and not 'Aatmanirbhar', the ideology of such party is not right," the Congress General Secretary said.

Priyanka Gandhi's remarks targeting the BJP and PM Modi has sparked an outburst on social media platforms, with one user calling her statement as 'highly dangerous'.

"This is a highly dangerous statement by @priyankagandhi. By making it either/or between 'free ration' scheme of PM Modi and Employment, what is Priyanka Gandhi hinting at? Is Congress planning to stop the free ration scheme that PM Modi has said will continue for 5 years?" said Akhilesh Mishra, CEO of BlueKraft Digital Foundation.

Another user on X, formerly Twitter, commented, "Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi says that "5 KG RATION IS NOT GOING TO MAKE THE FUTURE." She is talking against "Free Ration" while her brother Rahul Gandhi goes around promising "FREE MONEY" Khata Khat! Congress couldn't ensure ration to the poor for decades and today they ridicule free ration provided by Modi government."

A third user noted, "She has to stop the free ration else how do you sell rotten grains to the liquor lobby. Liquor lobby incurs a cost as they need to buy the grains and store them to age so that liquor can be made."

During her Raebareli visit, Priyanka Gandhi also accused the BJP of spreading false propaganda about the Congress manifesto and said PM Modi is ignoring the dignity of his post.

"Whenever there is a discussion on the TV during the elections, it is always based on religion in order to raise an irrelevant issue. Someday you will say the Congress party is going to steal your buffalo. Sometimes you will say the Congress party will enter your house with an X-ray machine and take away your jewellery," she said.

"The prime minister is saying this. He is holding such a big post... he is not looking at its dignity. Whatever comes to his mind, he is saying it so that your attention gets diverted. Basic questions are not being raised because in the last 10 years, Modi ji's government has not done anything to answer those questions," Priyanka Gandhi added.

The Congress leader also alleged that all the policies of the Modi government are made for the big billionaires. "Today there is not a single policy in the country which is made with the understanding of the struggle in the life of a poor," she said.

She pledged that if the Congress and the INDIA bloc secure power, they will establish a permanent commission dedicated to waiving farmers' loans, ensuring accessibility for farmers in need.

Furthermore, she promised that all agricultural products would be exempt from GST. Additionally, she assured that a nationwide minimum wage of at least Rs 400 for workers would be enforced through legislation.

"We want to bring a government which will not work for the billionaires but for you," she told the people.

