'Trend of Muslim community outgrowing others raises concerns': Rajeev Chandrasekhar

According to the study's findings, the Hindu population in India witnessed a decline of 7.81%, settling at 78.06% by 2015. The Muslim community, on the other hand, experienced a remarkable increase of 43.15%, constituting 14.09% of the total population during the same period.

A recent study conducted by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) has revealed significant demographic shifts in India spanning from 1950 to 2015. Titled "Share of religious minorities: A cross-country analysis," the study shows notable changes in the country's religious composition over the years.

According to the study's findings, the Hindu population in India witnessed a decline of 7.81%, settling at 78.06% by 2015. The Muslim community, on the other hand, experienced a remarkable increase of 43.15%, constituting 14.09% of the total population during the same period. Similarly, the Christian populace saw growth, ascending by 5.4% to comprise 2.36% of the population by 2015.

Hindu population shrank 7.8%, Muslims grew 43% in India during 1950-2015: EAC-PM study

Moreover, the study highlighted positive trends for the Sikh and Buddhist communities, with proportions reaching 1.85% and 0.81% respectively by 2015. However, the Jain and Parsi communities faced a decline in their shares, with figures standing at 0.36% and 0.004% respectively during the same period.

Reacting to this, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar drew attention to the implications of these demographic shifts, particularly the disproportionate growth of the Muslim community. The Union minister raised questions regarding the factors contributing to this trend and its broader ramifications for India's societal fabric and development trajectory.

Taking to X, Chandrasekhar said, "This trend of only Muslim community outgrowing other communities and altering demography is a serious issue and leads to many important questions that need to be asked and answered."

He posed inquiries concerning the potential roles of illegal immigration and conversions in driving this demographic change, as well as the impact on other minority communities such as Christians, Sikhs, and Jains.

Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: ED opposes interim bail to Delhi CM, says politicians can claim no special status

Chandrasekhar also highlighted the implications of this population growth on the development and opportunities for Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST), especially in the context of potential reservations for Muslims by political parties.

"These are all important questions for the future of India," Chandrasekhar concluded, urging comprehensive scrutiny and dialogue to address the multifaceted dimensions of India's evolving demographic landscape.

Latest Videos