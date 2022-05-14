Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s film performs worse than Lootera, Kill Dil

Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar was released in the theatres on Friday, May 13. The film’s opening day box office collection has been worse than any of Ranveer’s films including Lootera and Kill Dil.

Ranveer Singh is one of the highest-paid stars in the Hindi film industry. The actor has delivered some of the finest films, with sports drama ‘83’ being his last release before Jayeshbhai Jordaar hit the theatres on Friday. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, a socio-comedy drama, was one of the much-awaited films of recent times. The movie encircles around the sensitive issue of female foeticide. Many high bets were placed on the film; however, the opening day collection has been somewhat disappointing. In Ranveer Singh's 12-year career, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' looks to be his worst opening film. The initial figures of the first day of the film's release have surprised everyone, as the collection is lower than most of Ranveer’s past films that were downplayers at the box office.

Not a ‘Jordaar’ start for Ranveer Singh’s film: Yash Raj Films' latest movie 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', that was released on May 13, was made on a budget of Rs 60 crore. However, the opening day collection of the film is not even 10 per cent of the film’s budget. According to the initial figures received so far, the film has earned only Rs 4.10 crore on the first day. It is generally believed that if the opening of a film is close to 20 per cent of its total cost (including production and promotion), then that film can recover its cost in the first week. A film with an opening of 10 per cent is considered average and films with less than that opening are almost impossible to succeed at the box office. ALSO READ: Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie review: Ranveer Singh is MISCAST, can be called 'Boring Old Story'

Ranveer Singh's 5 best opening films: The biggest hit film of Ranveer Singh's career so far has been 'Padmavat'. The film collected a total of Rs 302.15 crore at the box office and its opening day was Rs 24 crore. This has been the biggest opening of Ranveer Singh's entire career so far. This was followed by Rohit Shetty's film 'Simmba', which earned Rs 240.31 crore at the box office, and earned Rs 20.72 crore on the first day. The third highest grosser of his career was 'Gully Boy' with Alia Bhatt, which had an opening of Rs 19.40 crore. The film 'Gunday', which managed to recover its cost, earned Rs 16.12 crore on the first day and 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ramleela' earned Rs 16 crore, being fifth among the five best opening films of Ranveer. His last movie '83' earned Rs 12.64 crore on the first day.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar fails in front of Lootera and Kill Dil too: The film was expected to make an opening day collection of Rs 5 crore to Rs 6 crore, and that it would pick up after that. However, Ranveer Singh’s film collected Rs 4.10 crore. As per observations, any of Ranveer Singh’s films that earned lesser than Rs 10 crore on its opening day, has become a flop film of his career. Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s collection is lesser than 'Kill Dil' (Rs 6.53 crore) and 'Lootera' (5.15 crore). ALSO READ: Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie review: Ranveer Singh is MISCAST, can be called 'Boring Old Story'

