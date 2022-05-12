Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sarkaru Vaari Paata: 5 interesting facts about Keerthy Suresh's co-star Mahesh Babu

    First Published May 12, 2022, 5:26 PM IST

    Mahesh Babu’s film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, co-starring Keerthy Suresh, was released on Thursday. While the audience is giving mixed reviews to the film, here are five things that every Mahesh Babu fan must know.

    Mahesh Babu’s latest film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ hit the theatres on Thursday. The film, which also stars actor Keethy Suresh, has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience. Mahesh Babu has also found himself in the midst of a controversy over his Bollywood statement during the launch of Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’ trailer release in Mumbai recently. Mahesh Babu has been drawing flak from many for his statement that said “Bollywood can’t afford me”. He, however, later clarified his statement. Meanwhile, here are five things that every Mahesh Babu fan must know about; take a look:

    As per Celebrity Networth.com, the assets of Mahesh Babu are reported to of worth $32 million. The actor owns numerous luxurious assets, including a lavish bungalow where he resides with his family and two pooches.

    Mahesh Babu is one of the highest-paid actors from the South. Although he is yet to do a film in Bollywood, the actor’s fee per film is more than several Bollywood actors. If reports are to be believed, he previously used to charge Rs 55 crores per movie which now has increased to Rs 80 crore. Most of his earnings come from advertising and films.

    Mahesh Babu also owns a vanity van that is priced at Rs 6 crore, reportedly. The luxurious vanity van comes with numerous facilities such as a bathroom, stylish sitting area, TV, kitchen, and more, reportedly.

    Mahesh Babu lives in the same neighbourhood of Hyderabad, Telangana where Jr NTR also has his posh bungalow. Mahesh Babu’s lavish house at Jubilee Hills features various amenities such as a mini theatre, a home gym, an indoor swimming pool, a swanky backyard and multiple bedrooms. Apart from this, Mahesh Babu also owns a property in Bengaluru which is worth a few crores.

    Lover of luxury cars: Mahesh Babu is also fond of swanky and expensive vehicles. His fleet of luxury cars includes BMW 730Ld, Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 2.26 crore, Mercedes GL Class and Audi e-Tron electric car worth Rs 1.19 crore.

