BOLD Pictures: Urfi Javed gets naughty, covers her breast with hand flaunting mustard bra

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi Javed, shared a series of bold images on her Instagram story donning a mustard bralette, revealing one of her breasts.

Urfi ( Uorfi) Javed, an Instagram phenomenon known for her daring photoshoots, appears to have gone over all the lines in her most recent images.

The actress showed off one of her breasts while posing in a mustard bralette; nevertheless, she covered her modesty with her hands. Urfi, a star of The Bigg Boss OTT, posted two brazen photos on Instagram in which she can be seen in a risqué stance while concealing her modesty with a hand.



Urfi was seen sporting a glam getup, leaving her waves open, and sporting a glossy lip colour. She appeared too seductive for the picture session with her filled-in brows and mascara-coated eyes.



In the meantime, Urfi Javed came to Instagram on Sunday and shared a video of herself in which she can be seen reclining in a bed of roses while wearing nothing, embracing the "naked photoshoot" craze that Ranveer Singh initiated. The actress is smiling broadly while meticulously applying flower petals on her body.

There was another instance where Urfi Javed used a mesh cloth to just barely conceal her breasts.

Uorfi had once donned an outfit with carefully arranged flowers that nearly concealed her breasts.

Urfi's almost naked video got crazy reactions on the internet. A netizen commented on her post and wrote, "Reminds me of American beauty ! ." A fan commented "Sexy." Another user wrote, "Isbar so cute."

