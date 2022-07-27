Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BOLD Pictures: Urfi Javed gets naughty, covers her breast with hand flaunting mustard bra

    First Published Jul 27, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

    Urfi Javed aka Uorfi Javed, shared a series of bold images on her Instagram story donning a mustard bralette, revealing one of her breasts.

    Photo Courtesy: Urfi Javed's Instagram

    Urfi ( Uorfi) Javed, an Instagram phenomenon known for her daring photoshoots, appears to have gone over all the lines in her most recent images.

    Photo Courtesy: Urfi Javed's Instagram

    The actress showed off one of her breasts while posing in a mustard bralette; nevertheless, she covered her modesty with her hands. Urfi, a star of The Bigg Boss OTT, posted two brazen photos on Instagram in which she can be seen in a risqué stance while concealing her modesty with a hand.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Urfi Javed's Instagram

    Urfi was seen sporting a glam getup, leaving her waves open, and sporting a glossy lip colour. She appeared too seductive for the picture session with her filled-in brows and mascara-coated eyes. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    In the meantime, Urfi Javed came to Instagram on Sunday and shared a video of herself in which she can be seen reclining in a bed of roses while wearing nothing, embracing the "naked photoshoot" craze that Ranveer Singh initiated. The actress is smiling broadly while meticulously applying flower petals on her body.

    Photo Courtesy: Urfi Javed's Instagram

    There was another instance where Urfi Javed used a mesh cloth to just barely conceal her breasts. Also Read: Super SEXY pictures: Janhvi Kapoor or Jennifer Lopez? Who looks hotter in mesh monokini?

    Photo Courtesy: Urfi Javed's Instagram

    Uorfi had once donned an outfit with carefully arranged flowers that nearly concealed her breasts. Also Read: Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Here's where the Mimi actress is celebrating her 32nd birthday

    Photo Courtesy: Urfi Javed's Instagram

    Urfi’s almost naked video got crazy reactions on the internet. A netizen commented on her post and wrote, “Reminds me of American beauty ! .” A fan commented “Sexy.” Another user wrote, “Isbar so cute.” Also Read: Ranveer Singh NUDE photos: Guess price of the carpet where Singh is posing?

    Photo Courtesy: Urfi Javed's Instagram

    Urfi Javed has frequently stated that she dresses up or behaves wherever she wants, regardless of trolls. In addition to appearing in daily operas like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniya, Urfi was a competitor on Bigg Boss OTT season 1. Also Read: MTV Video Music Awards 2022: BTS, Doja Cat and more dominate; here's the full list

