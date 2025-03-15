JPMorgan’s Asset Management Division Launches US Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF: Retail’s Positive

According to J.P. Morgan Asset Management, the ETF offers a distinctive approach to U.S. equity exposure by utilizing proprietary research and concentrating on well-established, large-cap U.S. companies.

JPMorgan’s Asset Management Division Launches US Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF: Retail’s Positive
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 15, 2025, 2:00 AM IST

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) said on Friday that its asset management division has launched the JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF (JUSA) on the New York Stock Exchange.

According to J.P. Morgan Asset Management, JUSA offers a distinctive approach to U.S. equity exposure by utilizing proprietary research and concentrating on well-established, large-cap U.S. companies.

The company said the fund is managed by portfolio managers Ralph Zingone and Tim Snyder, who bring extensive expertise in managing research-enhanced strategies.

It explained that JUSA is designed with a slightly lower active risk budget and a more significant number of holdings, providing broader diversification. “This makes it an attractive option for investors looking for consistent returns in their U.S. equity exposure,” the firm said.

The company has been implementing the underlying strategy since 1988, it added.

On Thursday, Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on JPMorgan to $275 from $278 while keeping an ‘Equal Weight’ rating on the shares.

According to TheFly, Morgan Stanley said the robust capital markets rebound it expected in 2025 is not playing out as anticipated. The firm is lowering its estimates for investment banking revenues due to recent market conditions, as volatility likely pushes out deal launches.

However, the brokerage noted that large-cap bank and mid-cap advisor stocks "appear oversold against our new base case.”

Earlier this week, Bank of America, too, lowered its price target on JPMorgan to $285 from $300 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

According to TheFly, the brokerage lowered price targets among its banks coverage by 6% on average, led by worsening growth and a rising cost of capital.

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding JPM stock climbed further into ‘bullish’ territory (72/100).

JPM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:54 p.m. ET on March 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits JPM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:54 p.m. ET on March 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

JPMorgan shares traded over 3% higher on Friday. The stock is down over 3% in 2025 but has gained over 23% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bitcoin Rebounds to $85K While LINK, SUI Tokens Outperform – Retail Divided Even As BTC Reclaims 200-Day Moving Average

Bitcoin Rebounds to $85K While LINK, SUI Tokens Outperform – Retail Divided Even As BTC Reclaims 200-Day Moving Average

Charles Schwab Stock Soars On 44% Jump In Core Net New Assets To $48B In February: Retail’s Exuberant

Charles Schwab Stock Soars On 44% Jump In Core Net New Assets To $48B In February: Retail’s Exuberant

Semtech Stock Rallies On Q4 Beat, But Analysts Lower Price Targets Citing Nvidia-Linked Revenue Delays – Retail Disagrees

Semtech Stock Rallies On Q4 Beat, But Analysts Lower Price Targets Citing Nvidia-Linked Revenue Delays – Retail Disagrees

Block Stock Soars 6% On FDIC Nod For SFS’ Consumer Loan Product Ignoring Citi’s Price Target Cut — Retail Remains Neutral

Block Stock Soars 6% On FDIC Nod For SFS’ Consumer Loan Product Ignoring Citi’s Price Target Cut — Retail Remains Neutral

Barrick Gold Stock Gains After Unveiling 30% Growth Plan, Zambia And Pakistan Project Updates – Retail Investors Await Mali Resolution

Barrick Gold Stock Gains After Unveiling 30% Growth Plan, Zambia And Pakistan Project Updates – Retail Investors Await Mali Resolution

Recent Stories

Bitcoin Rebounds to $85K While LINK, SUI Tokens Outperform – Retail Divided Even As BTC Reclaims 200-Day Moving Average

Bitcoin Rebounds to $85K While LINK, SUI Tokens Outperform – Retail Divided Even As BTC Reclaims 200-Day Moving Average

Charles Schwab Stock Soars On 44% Jump In Core Net New Assets To $48B In February: Retail’s Exuberant

Charles Schwab Stock Soars On 44% Jump In Core Net New Assets To $48B In February: Retail’s Exuberant

Semtech Stock Rallies On Q4 Beat, But Analysts Lower Price Targets Citing Nvidia-Linked Revenue Delays – Retail Disagrees

Semtech Stock Rallies On Q4 Beat, But Analysts Lower Price Targets Citing Nvidia-Linked Revenue Delays – Retail Disagrees

Block Stock Soars 6% On FDIC Nod For SFS’ Consumer Loan Product Ignoring Citi’s Price Target Cut — Retail Remains Neutral

Block Stock Soars 6% On FDIC Nod For SFS’ Consumer Loan Product Ignoring Citi’s Price Target Cut — Retail Remains Neutral

Barrick Gold Stock Gains After Unveiling 30% Growth Plan, Zambia And Pakistan Project Updates – Retail Investors Await Mali Resolution

Barrick Gold Stock Gains After Unveiling 30% Growth Plan, Zambia And Pakistan Project Updates – Retail Investors Await Mali Resolution

Recent Videos

Devotees Offer Friday Prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal | Second Jumma of Ramadan

Devotees Offer Friday Prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal | Second Jumma of Ramadan

Video Icon
SSB Jawans Celebrate Holi in Srinagar, Strengthening Bonds and Honouring Traditions

SSB Jawans Celebrate Holi in Srinagar, Strengthening Bonds and Honouring Traditions

Video Icon
Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Video Icon
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Video Icon