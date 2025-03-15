Semtech Stock Rallies On Q4 Beat, But Analysts Lower Price Targets Citing Nvidia-Linked Revenue Delays – Retail Disagrees

The sharpest price target revisions came from Craig-Hallum, which lowered its target from $70 to $55, and Northland, which cut its projection from $66 to $48.

Semtech Stock Rallies On Q4 Beat, But Analysts Lower Price Targets Citing Nvidia-Linked Revenue Delays – Retail Disagrees
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 15, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Semtech Corp. (SMTC) shares surged more than 18% in midday trade on Friday after the semiconductor company posted a fourth-quarter earnings beat. 

Despite the rally, analysts lowered their price targets, citing broader sector pressures rather than company-specific concerns.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.40, surpassing expectations of $0.32. 

Revenue came in at $251 million, slightly ahead of estimates of $249.3 million and up 30% from $192.9 million in the same period a year earlier.

Wall Street remains positive on Semtech, even as price targets were adjusted. UBS, Stifel, Craig-Hallum, and Roth MKM continue to rate the stock a ‘Buy,’ while Northland maintains an ‘Outperform’ rating, according to TheFly

The sharpest price target revisions came from Craig-Hallum, which lowered its target from $70 to $55, and Northland, which cut its projection from $66 to $48. 

Northland attributed its revision to multiple compression across the semiconductor sector rather than a deterioration in Semtech’s business fundamentals.

Other analysts pointed to delays in revenue linked to Nvidia-related products as a key factor behind the caution. 

However, they also highlighted growth in data centers and strength in the fiber optics business as offsetting factors.

Roth MKM remains the most bullish on the stock, maintaining a $65 price target and arguing that Semtech’s valuation is "deeply discounted." The brokerage also noted a recovery in the company’s LoRa wireless technology and Sierra Wireless division, signaling broader stability.

Screenshot 2025-03-14 131654.png SemTech retail sentiment and message volume on March 14 as of 1:15 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SemTech’s shares flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, while chatter surged to ‘high’ levels. 

According to platform data, Semtech’s ticker saw a 2,000% surge in message volume over the past 24 hours. 

Some traders questioned the logic of analyst downgrades, given Semtech’s strong Q4 performance.

One user noted that the stock’s rally should have been stronger and dismissed the price target cuts as unwarranted.

SemTech’s stock has gained nearly 65% over the past year, with gains of 38% in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Accenture Stock Heads Toward 5th Consecutive Day Of Losses As Wall Street Tempers Q2 Expectations – Retail's Skeptical Too

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Charles Schwab Stock Soars On 44% Jump In Core Net New Assets To $48B In February: Retail’s Exuberant

Charles Schwab Stock Soars On 44% Jump In Core Net New Assets To $48B In February: Retail’s Exuberant

Block Stock Soars 6% On FDIC Nod For SFS’ Consumer Loan Product Ignoring Citi’s Price Target Cut — Retail Remains Neutral

Block Stock Soars 6% On FDIC Nod For SFS’ Consumer Loan Product Ignoring Citi’s Price Target Cut — Retail Remains Neutral

Barrick Gold Stock Gains After Unveiling 30% Growth Plan, Zambia And Pakistan Project Updates – Retail Investors Await Mali Resolution

Barrick Gold Stock Gains After Unveiling 30% Growth Plan, Zambia And Pakistan Project Updates – Retail Investors Await Mali Resolution

Gold Tops $3,000, Boosts Newmont and Other Mining Stocks On Safe-Haven Demand Amid Trump’s Tariff War

Gold Tops $3,000, Boosts Newmont and Other Mining Stocks On Safe-Haven Demand Amid Trump’s Tariff War

Accenture Stock Heads Toward 5th Consecutive Day Of Losses As Wall Street Tempers Q2 Expectations – Retail's Skeptical Too

Accenture Stock Heads Toward 5th Consecutive Day Of Losses As Wall Street Tempers Q2 Expectations – Retail's Skeptical Too

Recent Stories

Charles Schwab Stock Soars On 44% Jump In Core Net New Assets To $48B In February: Retail’s Exuberant

Charles Schwab Stock Soars On 44% Jump In Core Net New Assets To $48B In February: Retail’s Exuberant

Block Stock Soars 6% On FDIC Nod For SFS’ Consumer Loan Product Ignoring Citi’s Price Target Cut — Retail Remains Neutral

Block Stock Soars 6% On FDIC Nod For SFS’ Consumer Loan Product Ignoring Citi’s Price Target Cut — Retail Remains Neutral

Barrick Gold Stock Gains After Unveiling 30% Growth Plan, Zambia And Pakistan Project Updates – Retail Investors Await Mali Resolution

Barrick Gold Stock Gains After Unveiling 30% Growth Plan, Zambia And Pakistan Project Updates – Retail Investors Await Mali Resolution

Gold Tops $3,000, Boosts Newmont and Other Mining Stocks On Safe-Haven Demand Amid Trump’s Tariff War

Gold Tops $3,000, Boosts Newmont and Other Mining Stocks On Safe-Haven Demand Amid Trump’s Tariff War

Amit Shah begins 3-day Assam visit; to inaugurate police academy, address Bodo student conference ddr

Amit Shah begins 3-day Assam visit; to inaugurate police academy, address Bodo student conference

Recent Videos

Devotees Offer Friday Prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal | Second Jumma of Ramadan

Devotees Offer Friday Prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal | Second Jumma of Ramadan

Video Icon
SSB Jawans Celebrate Holi in Srinagar, Strengthening Bonds and Honouring Traditions

SSB Jawans Celebrate Holi in Srinagar, Strengthening Bonds and Honouring Traditions

Video Icon
Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Video Icon
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Video Icon