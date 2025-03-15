Charles Schwab Stock Soars On 44% Jump In Core Net New Assets To $48B In February: Retail’s Exuberant

The company also witnessed the 15th consecutive month of at least 300,000 new account openings, with 362,000 new brokerage accounts opened in February.

Charles Schwab Stock Soars On 44% Jump In Core Net New Assets To $48B In February: Retail’s Exuberant
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 15, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Shares of Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) rallied over 6% on Friday after the financial services company reported a 44% jump in its core net new assets to $48 billion in February.

The firm reported a 16% rise in its total client assets to $10.28 trillion. However, the metric fell by 1% compared to January 2025.

Charles Schwab also witnessed the 15th consecutive month of at least 300,000 new account openings, with 362,000 new brokerage accounts opened in February.

A continued interest in equities led to a 1% month-on-month rise in the firm’s daily average trades to 7.45 million in February.

Charles Schwab said that transactional sweep cash increased by $4.7 billion to $404.3 billion at the end of the month.

The company recently indicated that its Schwab Trading Activity Index (STAX) rose to 51.94 in February, up from its score of 49.45 in January.

STAX is a proprietary, behavior-based index that analyzes retail investor stock positions and trading activity from Schwab’s client accounts. It reflects what investors were actually doing and how they were positioned in the markets each month.

The company highlighted that Schwab clients bought equities on a net basis, but on a dollar basis, they were net sellers of all S&P 500 sectors apart from Financials and Materials.

Although positive earnings drove decent buying early in the month, clients pulled back significantly and engaged in de-risking behaviors with the potential impact of looming tariffs and weak economic data beginning to dominate the headlines, the firm said.

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment climbed into the ‘bullish’ territory (72/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago.

SCHW’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:03 p.m. ET on March 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits SCHW’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:03 p.m. ET on March 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

SCHW shares have gained over 5% in 2025 and are up over 16% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Semtech Stock Rallies On Q4 Beat, But Analysts Lower Price Targets Citing Nvidia-Linked Revenue Delays – Retail Disagrees

Semtech Stock Rallies On Q4 Beat, But Analysts Lower Price Targets Citing Nvidia-Linked Revenue Delays – Retail Disagrees

Block Stock Soars 6% On FDIC Nod For SFS’ Consumer Loan Product Ignoring Citi’s Price Target Cut — Retail Remains Neutral

Block Stock Soars 6% On FDIC Nod For SFS’ Consumer Loan Product Ignoring Citi’s Price Target Cut — Retail Remains Neutral

Barrick Gold Stock Gains After Unveiling 30% Growth Plan, Zambia And Pakistan Project Updates – Retail Investors Await Mali Resolution

Barrick Gold Stock Gains After Unveiling 30% Growth Plan, Zambia And Pakistan Project Updates – Retail Investors Await Mali Resolution

Gold Tops $3,000, Boosts Newmont and Other Mining Stocks On Safe-Haven Demand Amid Trump’s Tariff War

Gold Tops $3,000, Boosts Newmont and Other Mining Stocks On Safe-Haven Demand Amid Trump’s Tariff War

Accenture Stock Heads Toward 5th Consecutive Day Of Losses As Wall Street Tempers Q2 Expectations – Retail's Skeptical Too

Accenture Stock Heads Toward 5th Consecutive Day Of Losses As Wall Street Tempers Q2 Expectations – Retail's Skeptical Too

Recent Stories

Semtech Stock Rallies On Q4 Beat, But Analysts Lower Price Targets Citing Nvidia-Linked Revenue Delays – Retail Disagrees

Semtech Stock Rallies On Q4 Beat, But Analysts Lower Price Targets Citing Nvidia-Linked Revenue Delays – Retail Disagrees

Block Stock Soars 6% On FDIC Nod For SFS’ Consumer Loan Product Ignoring Citi’s Price Target Cut — Retail Remains Neutral

Block Stock Soars 6% On FDIC Nod For SFS’ Consumer Loan Product Ignoring Citi’s Price Target Cut — Retail Remains Neutral

Barrick Gold Stock Gains After Unveiling 30% Growth Plan, Zambia And Pakistan Project Updates – Retail Investors Await Mali Resolution

Barrick Gold Stock Gains After Unveiling 30% Growth Plan, Zambia And Pakistan Project Updates – Retail Investors Await Mali Resolution

Gold Tops $3,000, Boosts Newmont and Other Mining Stocks On Safe-Haven Demand Amid Trump’s Tariff War

Gold Tops $3,000, Boosts Newmont and Other Mining Stocks On Safe-Haven Demand Amid Trump’s Tariff War

Amit Shah begins 3-day Assam visit; to inaugurate police academy, address Bodo student conference ddr

Amit Shah begins 3-day Assam visit; to inaugurate police academy, address Bodo student conference

Recent Videos

Devotees Offer Friday Prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal | Second Jumma of Ramadan

Devotees Offer Friday Prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal | Second Jumma of Ramadan

Video Icon
SSB Jawans Celebrate Holi in Srinagar, Strengthening Bonds and Honouring Traditions

SSB Jawans Celebrate Holi in Srinagar, Strengthening Bonds and Honouring Traditions

Video Icon
Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Video Icon
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Video Icon