Charles Schwab Stock Soars On 44% Jump In Core Net New Assets To $48B In February: Retail’s Exuberant

Shares of Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) rallied over 6% on Friday after the financial services company reported a 44% jump in its core net new assets to $48 billion in February.

The firm reported a 16% rise in its total client assets to $10.28 trillion. However, the metric fell by 1% compared to January 2025.

Charles Schwab also witnessed the 15th consecutive month of at least 300,000 new account openings, with 362,000 new brokerage accounts opened in February.

A continued interest in equities led to a 1% month-on-month rise in the firm’s daily average trades to 7.45 million in February.

Charles Schwab said that transactional sweep cash increased by $4.7 billion to $404.3 billion at the end of the month.

The company recently indicated that its Schwab Trading Activity Index (STAX) rose to 51.94 in February, up from its score of 49.45 in January.

STAX is a proprietary, behavior-based index that analyzes retail investor stock positions and trading activity from Schwab’s client accounts. It reflects what investors were actually doing and how they were positioned in the markets each month.

The company highlighted that Schwab clients bought equities on a net basis, but on a dollar basis, they were net sellers of all S&P 500 sectors apart from Financials and Materials.

Although positive earnings drove decent buying early in the month, clients pulled back significantly and engaged in de-risking behaviors with the potential impact of looming tariffs and weak economic data beginning to dominate the headlines, the firm said.

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment climbed into the ‘bullish’ territory (72/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago.

SCHW’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:03 p.m. ET on March 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

SCHW shares have gained over 5% in 2025 and are up over 16% in the past 12 months.

