Bikini Pictures: Kim Kardashian's sis Kendall Jenner goes nude on Instagram after her split from Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner posted a shocking naked photo of herself on Instagram after splitting from Devin Booker. To see the snap, continue reading.

After dating for two years, Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner recently broke up. According to reports, they broke up after realising they were not on the same page. Kendall Jenner appears to be preparing to move on and concentrate on herself after her split, as suggested by her new post, even though Devin and Kendall haven't made an official announcement about their breakup.

Over the weekend, Kendall posted a picture of herself sunbathing in the nude on Instagram along with an NSFW warning. Jenner simply updated the caption with a hug emoji.

The model released a photo collection that included her risqué photo and other images of her riding horses, a video of a nighttime drive, and some delicious sushi.

Fans of Kendall showed their support for the model during her trying time following her recent breakup by leaving lots of likes on the post. According to US Weekly, Jenner and Booker, who had both attended the wedding, seemed to gain perspective after Kourtney Kardashian wed Travis Barker in Italy.

According to another rumour, Devin Booker and Kendall want to put their current attention on themselves, so even though they are no longer together, they will still support and keep up their friendship.

Although Kendall and Devin started sharing a few details about their relationship last year after celebrating their first anniversary, they still kept most of their relationship a secret. Stormi Webster, Kendall's niece, has a major crush on her boyfriend, as she previously admitted to Jimmy Fallon.

Kendall isn't afraid to flaunt her incredible physique. The 818 Tequila founder first went topless on Instagram in April while enjoying a pool day without getting tanned.

Regarding Kendall, her fitness trainer recently shared the workout plan she uses to get abs. Exercises involving kickboxing, strength training, and high-intensity movements.