Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to Salman Khan's reply at IIFA 2022

IIFA 2022 was held in Abu Dhabi, and it will soon make its television debut. At this year's IIFA, Salman Khan was the centre of attention. For a while, he took on the role of host as he took the stage and spoke about various topics.



He shared a lot, from how Suniel Shetty helped him when he needed money to how Boney Kapoor offered him a film when he needed one. Now, a video of him discussing a song that recently moved him has gone viral online. It is Oo Antava from the movie Pushpa starring Allu Arjun. In this song, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun danced.

Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan's film crossed Rs 260 Crores

He was asked to identify a song that had recently inspired him on the IIFA 2022 red carpet. Salman Khan did more than just mention the song; he also briefly sang it. The video was shared on Twitter with love heart emojis by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who dazzled everyone with her killer moves in this one. Devi Sri Prasad also thanked Salman Khan for this.

Well, isn't that typical Salman Khan? The Dabangg actor has expressed his admiration for how well South Indian films are performing at the box office.

Also Read: Vikram box office collection: On Day 24, Kamal Haasan's film enters Rs 400-crore club

Salman had discussed this at the IIFA 2022 press conference. He'd stated, "We have always believed in heroism, as have they (the south Indian film industry). You need courage when you exit the theatre. With the exception of one or two people, we are not producing hero movies here. Those epic films about heroic deeds need to be produced again. I'm only doing that. But I feel like people these days are cool and think I've become cliched."