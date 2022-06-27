Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to Salman Khan's reply at IIFA 2022

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's reaction is priceless when Salman Khan claims that Oo Antava from Pushpa inspired him.
     

    Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to Salman Khan's reply at IIFA 2022 RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 27, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

    IIFA 2022 was held in Abu Dhabi, and it will soon make its television debut. At this year's IIFA, Salman Khan was the centre of attention. For a while, he took on the role of host as he took the stage and spoke about various topics.

    He shared a lot, from how Suniel Shetty helped him when he needed money to how Boney Kapoor offered him a film when he needed one. Now, a video of him discussing a song that recently moved him has gone viral online. It is Oo Antava from the movie Pushpa starring Allu Arjun. In this song, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun danced.

    Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan's film crossed Rs 260 Crores

    He was asked to identify a song that had recently inspired him on the IIFA 2022 red carpet. Salman Khan did more than just mention the song; he also briefly sang it. The video was shared on Twitter with love heart emojis by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who dazzled everyone with her killer moves in this one. Devi Sri Prasad also thanked Salman Khan for this.

    Well, isn't that typical Salman Khan? The Dabangg actor has expressed his admiration for how well South Indian films are performing at the box office.

    Also Read: Vikram box office collection: On Day 24, Kamal Haasan's film enters Rs 400-crore club

    Salman had discussed this at the IIFA 2022 press conference. He'd stated, "We have always believed in heroism, as have they (the south Indian film industry). You need courage when you exit the theatre. With the exception of one or two people, we are not producing hero movies here. Those epic films about heroic deeds need to be produced again. I'm only doing that. But I feel like people these days are cool and think I've become cliched."

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2022, 11:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy beach holiday; couple at Turks and Caicos Islands RBA

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy beach holiday; couple at Turks and Caicos Islands

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's love drama to release on August 5 RBA

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's love drama to release on August 5

    777 Charlie: BJP minister Gali Janardhana Reddy watched Rakshit Shetty's film with his dog, Rocky (Video) RBA

    777 Charlie: BJP minister Gali Janardhana Reddy watched Rakshit Shetty's film with his dog, Rocky (Video)

    Malaika Arora celebrates beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday in Paris, saying 'Make A Wish My Love...' RBA

    Malaika Arora celebrates beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday in Paris, saying 'Make A Wish My Love...'

    Vikrant Rona: Kapil Dev gives Kiccha Sudeep a huge surprise; check out his gift RBA

    Vikrant Rona: Kapil Dev gives Kiccha Sudeep a huge surprise; check out his gift

    Recent Stories

    Is Alia Bhatt pregnant? Ranbir Kapoor's wife shares an exciting post on Instagram RBA

    Is Alia Bhatt pregnant? Ranbir Kapoor's wife shares an exciting post on Instagram

    Spotify introduces Community feature to let mobile users see friends real time activity gcw

    Spotify introduces 'Community' feature to let mobile users see friends' real-time activity

    TN 11th Result 2022 announced; know pass percentage, toppers, other details - adt

    TN 11th Result 2022 announced; know pass percentage, toppers, other details

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Mayank Agarwal called up over Rohit Sharma COVID-19 fears-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Mayank Agarwal called up over Rohit Sharma's COVID fears

    Xiaomi 12 ultra smartphone likely to debut in July Here s what we know about it gcw

    Xiaomi 12 ultra smartphone likely to debut in July; Here's what we know about it

    Recent Videos

    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon