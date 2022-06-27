Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt announces pregnancy: What about her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot?

    First Published Jun 27, 2022, 1:34 PM IST

    Even as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their pregnancy, she continued to film her upcoming Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dorian. Her forthcoming promotional commitments for Brahmastra are also imminent.

    First-time mom Alia Bhatt is expecting a child. Just a little more than two months after getting married to Ranbir Kapoor, the happy couple has joyfully announced to the world that they're expecting a child.
     

    Today, June 27, Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy to all of her fans and the rest of the world via her official Instagram account. In a cute post, she is seen lying on a hospital bed and longingly gazing at her baby's sonogram, which is obscured from view by a large heart emoji. Her husband Ranbir Kapoor can be seen watching, though we can only see him from the back.
     

    She captioned the post: "Our baby ….. coming soon."  Gal Gadot  left three heart emojis. Previously, Gal had also congratulated Bhatt on her wedding when the 29-year-old tied the knot with Ranbir in April this year. 
     

    So, what will now happen to Alia's upcoming Netflix Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, which she's presently shooting for with Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman and Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey). According to reports, Alia Bhatt will continue to shoot the Netflix film as scheduled because her pregnancy phase has only just started and there is no immediate need for her to take time off.
     

    During her pregnancy, Alia Bhatt will continue to promote Brahmastra.What will happen with her upcoming obligations to Brahmastra? 
     

    Another reliable source in the business has told us that she will continue with her promotion schedule for the Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji movie, which also co-stars her husband Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, even though she will only be halfway through her pregnancy at that point. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt pregnancy: Neetu Kapoor gets emotional

    She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her kitty.  Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sapna Chaudhary's latest Insta Reel gets viral; take a look RBA

    Sapna Chaudhary's latest Insta Reel gets viral; take a look

    Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to Salman Khan's reply at IIFA 2022 RBA

    Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to Salman Khan's reply at IIFA 2022

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy beach holiday; couple at Turks and Caicos Islands RBA

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy beach holiday; couple at Turks and Caicos Islands

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's love drama to release on August 5 RBA

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's love drama to release on August 5

    777 Charlie: BJP minister Gali Janardhana Reddy watched Rakshit Shetty's film with his dog, Rocky (Video) RBA

    777 Charlie: BJP minister Gali Janardhana Reddy watched Rakshit Shetty's film with his dog, Rocky (Video)

    Recent Stories

    Korean tech major LG Electronics announces foray into EV charging solutions business gcw

    LG Electronics acquires solutions provider AppleMango, forays into EV charging

    Agnipath scheme 94281 applications received so far for IAF Agniveers

    94,281 applications received so far for IAF Agniveers

    Indian-origin man sitting in parked SUV in New York shot dead - adt

    Indian-origin man sitting in parked SUV in New York shot dead

    India vs Ireland, IND vs IRE 2022: Ultimate goal is to get better for T20 World Cup - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs IRE 2022: 'Ultimate goal is to get better for T20 World Cup' - Hardik Pandya

    Heres how to check PM Kisan Scheme instalment if not received; 5 points - adt

    Here's how to check PM Kisan Scheme instalment if not received; 5 points

    Recent Videos

    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon