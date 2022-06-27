Alia Bhatt announces pregnancy: What about her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot?

Even as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their pregnancy, she continued to film her upcoming Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dorian. Her forthcoming promotional commitments for Brahmastra are also imminent.

First-time mom Alia Bhatt is expecting a child. Just a little more than two months after getting married to Ranbir Kapoor, the happy couple has joyfully announced to the world that they're expecting a child.



Today, June 27, Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy to all of her fans and the rest of the world via her official Instagram account. In a cute post, she is seen lying on a hospital bed and longingly gazing at her baby's sonogram, which is obscured from view by a large heart emoji. Her husband Ranbir Kapoor can be seen watching, though we can only see him from the back.



She captioned the post: "Our baby ….. coming soon." Gal Gadot left three heart emojis. Previously, Gal had also congratulated Bhatt on her wedding when the 29-year-old tied the knot with Ranbir in April this year.



So, what will now happen to Alia's upcoming Netflix Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, which she's presently shooting for with Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman and Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey). According to reports, Alia Bhatt will continue to shoot the Netflix film as scheduled because her pregnancy phase has only just started and there is no immediate need for her to take time off.



During her pregnancy, Alia Bhatt will continue to promote Brahmastra.What will happen with her upcoming obligations to Brahmastra?



Another reliable source in the business has told us that she will continue with her promotion schedule for the Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji movie, which also co-stars her husband Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, even though she will only be halfway through her pregnancy at that point. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt pregnancy: Neetu Kapoor gets emotional