Ram Prasad found out about this discussion while Debjani and Varshini were right there. Ram Prasad told everyone to stop calling Naresh 'Pottodu' because Trigun is making an issue out of it. Varshini quickly reacted and said they use that word purely out of love. She explained the clear difference between calling someone affectionately and insulting them. Later, Varshini and Aman jumped into the swimming pool for their captaincy task. They had to grab bags and throw them onto branches set up by Bigg Boss.

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