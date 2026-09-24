Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is reportedly set to stream on ZEE5 from September 25, less than a month after its theatrical release. Here’s the latest OTT update.

Yash’s highly-anticipated gangster film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is all set to dominate the buzz on the OTT platform, just a month since its theatrical release. While the film directed by Geetu Mohandas, released in cinemas globally on August 26, is said to release digitally on ZEE5 on September 25, 2026. But the OTT premiere date has yet to be officially announced by ZEE5 and the makers.

Toxic OTT Release Date: Is Yash’s Film Going To Release on ZEE5 on September 25?

According to various recent reports, Toxic is going to stream on ZEE5 starting from September 25. It is also stated that the movie is available in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

The mentioned date makes the OTT premiere of Toxic happen within a month of the movie’s August 26 theatrical release. While many OTT portals have mentioned September 25 as the date, ZEE5 and the movie’s makers have not yet officially confirmed the date till September 24.

What Is Toxic About?

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the movie Toxic takes place in Goa in the era of Portuguese ruling until it gets its freedom from the rulers. It is about Raya, who rises in the underworld and starts having problems with people he knows and with his past still influencing his life.

Yash stars in the movie playing dual role, while in the cast Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth are there.

Toxic Cast And Crew

Yash and Mohandas are the writers of the film with Mohandas being the director of the movie as well. Cinematography is performed by Rajeev Ravi and editing by Ujwal Kulkarni. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur, Vishal Mishra, and Tanishk Bagchi while the production designer is T.P. Abid and the sound designer is Kunal Sharma. Action is directed by J.J. Perry, Anbariv, Kecha Khamphakdee, and Amrit Singh.