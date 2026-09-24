Actor Aadar Jain and his wife, Alekha Advani, have officially registered their marriage in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor shared a series of photos from the registration on Instagram, announcing they are 'Officially Mr & Mrs Jain!'

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani Register Their Marriage

Actor Aadar Jain and his wife, Alekha Advani, have officially registered their marriage in Mumbai on Wednesday, about a year and a half after their traditional wedding ceremonies. Aadar Jain shared a series of photos of their marriage registration. In the pictures, Alekha wore a heavily embroidered red salwar suit, while Aadar complemented her in a maroon kurta with white pyjamas. He wrote, "Trial period: OVER. No returns, no exchanges, no take-backs! Officially Mr & Mrs Jain! Finally made it legal with my favourite. Thank you, Ganpati Bappa, for blessing us."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alekha Advani Jain (@alekhaadvanijain)

A Look Back at the Grand Wedding

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got married in 2025. The couple first exchanged vows in an intimate Christian beachside wedding in Goa on January 12, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Mumbai on February 21.

Wedding Attire and Star-Studded Guest List

For the occasion, Alekha opted for a striking red velvet zardozi lehenga designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, while Aadar complemented her in a white and ivory sherwani.

Several prominent Bollywood celebrities attended the wedding ceremony, including Aadar's cousins Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Saif Ali Khan were also present. (ANI)