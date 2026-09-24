Anupam Kher received a commendation from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp for his contribution to cinema and philanthropy. The actor, currently on a US tour for his play 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane', called it a proud and moving moment.

Actor-director Anupam Kher expressed his gratitude to the Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, for receiving the commendation from the state of Georgia on Thursday for his contribution to cinema. The actor shared the snaps with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the First Lady, Marty Kemp, for the honour. Anupam Kher was acknowledged by the state for his "extraordinary" acting career and philanthropic efforts through his Anupam Kher Foundation.

Sharing the glimpses on his X handle, Anupam Kher wrote, "COMMENDATION FROM GOVERNOR OF GEORGIA, USA! PROUD! Standing in the Georgia State Capitol, home of the Georgia General Assembly, I felt a deep sense of gratitude as Governor Brian P. Kemp personally presented me with a commendation from the State of Georgia. I was honoured to receive it in the presence of First Lady Marty Kemp." The actor also gifted a 'Rudraksh Mala' from the Kashi Vishwanath temple to the governor.

Anupam Kher wrote, "I was happy to present them with a Rudraksh Mala from Kashi Vishwanath temple, Varanasi! The commendation speaks of my work in cinema, education and the arts, and of the bond between India and the United States. To have that journey recognised so far from home is deeply moving. It was a pleasure to share the occasion with the Consul General and Deputy Consul General of India in Atlanta, our tour promoters, and leaders of the Indian community. This is the third such honour I have received in the United States during our tour in the past twenty days."

He continued, "Actors are not officially appointed to represent their country. But what a wonderful feeling it is to be an unofficial cultural ambassador for India. To share our stories, our art and a little bit of our country with people around the world. Honours like this bring me joy and remind me of that responsibility. My heartfelt thanks to Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp for their warmth and generosity. I will cherish this moment." https://x.com/AnupamPKher/status/2102967857613001116?s=20

Anupam Kher's 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' Tour

Anupam Kher is currently on tour in the USA and Canada to present his hit play 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' as part of its international journey.

Anupam Kher's new stage production titled 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' is presented by Anupam Kher Studio, featuring Kher with actor Swaroop Sampat.

With the music for the production being composed by Anu Malik, this marks the first time the composer is creating music for a stage play.

The play explores relationships in today's world. It follows how people who seem familiar to each other can still remain strangers in many ways. The story delves into emotions, memories, and connections between people through drama and music.

Singers Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, and Anandi Joshi have lent their voices to the songs. Lyrics for the play have been written by Kausar Munir, while choreography is handled by Chirag Aggarwal.

The production also includes actors Meghna Malik, Maya Sharma, Vikas Rawat, Shraddha Mandale, and Herman De Souza in the cast. (ANI)