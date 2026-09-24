You must take two tablespoons of castor oil and one tablespoon of coconut or almond oil. Castor oil feels very thick, so you need to mix it with another oil. You should mix these two oils well in a small bowl. You can place this bowl in lukewarm water for a while to warm up the oil. You must apply this oil directly to your scalp using your fingers. Massage the oil from the roots to the tips. You can wash your hair with a mild shampoo after 30 minutes.

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