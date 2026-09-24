Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries disrupted the telecom sector with Jio and the soft drinks market with Campa Cola. The company has now entered the popular ice cream market. Reliance Consumer Products Limited officially launched its new ice cream brand, Bombay Creamery.

The brand offers ice creams at a starting price of just Rs 10. Reliance aims to provide quality ice cream to common people at a low price. The Indian ice cream market is currently worth around Rs 30,000 crore and experts expect it to touch Rs 50,000 crore by 2028. Ambani launched this new plan to capture this massive market.

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