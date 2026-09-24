The first-look poster of Ranbir Kapoor from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War' is out. It reveals the actor in an intense, retro avatar with a buzz cut, pencil moustache, and a battle-scarred appearance, hinting at a gritty character.

Ranbir Kapoor's Intense First Look From 'Love and War' Revealed

The makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Love and War' unveiled Ranbir Kapoor’s first-look poster from the highly anticipated period drama on Thursday, revealing the actor in an intense, gritty and distinctly retro avatar. In the poster, Ranbir is seen sitting in the driver’s seat of a vintage turquoise convertible against a backdrop of classic architecture. He sports a short buzz cut with slicked-back hair, a thin pencil moustache and round sunglasses, paired with a light-coloured knit polo shirt. The most striking element of the look is his battle-scarred appearance. His left arm, resting outside the car door, is heavily bruised and covered in blood, with a visible bullet or gunshot wound. His calm expression contrasts sharply with the injuries, adding to the mystery surrounding his character.

About The Film: Cast and Release Date

The first look offers a glimpse into the visual world of Bhansali’s film, which stars Ranbir alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The poster is accompanied by background music, further reflecting the filmmaker’s association with music and visual spectacle. Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote: “Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War on 21st January 2027. See you at the movies! #LoveAndWar @saregama_official #RanbirKapoor @vickykaushal09 @aliaabhatt” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)

'Love and War' brings Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal together under Bhansali’s direction. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)