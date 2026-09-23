Bigg Boss Bangla 3 Week 4 brings 12 nominations, with Rajveer Dey and Monami Ghosh leading early online voting buzz. Jeetu Kamal and Rajveer’s captaincy clash adds another twist.

Bigg Boss Bangla 3 season's 4th week is marking the beginning of new nomination round, changing dynamics and also the competition for captaincy. In total, there are now 12 housemates who need to go through the elimination challenge. As usual, it has become very interesting to analyze recent voting trends and see which contestants attract the most attention from the audience right now.

The Bengali-language version of the popular reality show is hosted by Sourav Ganguly and airs on Star Jalsha and JioHotstar.

Rajveer Dey And Monami Among Leaders Of Recent Online Votes

Sonamoni Saha remains as Captain this week. Bharat Kaul, Dipendu Biswas, Durnibar Saha, Jeetu Kamal, Jhilam Gupta, Monami Ghosh, Nandini Dutta, Niranjan Mondal, Rajveer Dey, Sohini Paul, Srijla Guha and Tanushree Roy Das have been nominated for elimination.

From the latest voting trend reports, the two nominees who are receiving the most votes at the moment are Rajveer Dey and Monami Ghosh. But the numbers shown above should be treated only as unofficial. The elimination result will be revealed later during the weekend show.

Why Were All Members Subjected To Nominations?

This happened after the completion of a task where the contestants had to arrange themselves from one to 12. Conflicts were created by the contestants regarding the arrangement with Srijla Guha and Monami Ghosh being some of them involved in the conflict over who would be number one.

The task was abandoned leading to all 12 contestants who are not the captains being nominated.

Jeetu And Rajveer Feud In Captaincy Task

Nominations are not the only thing going on at this moment. Another challenge is introduced in the captaincy fight where Jeetu Kamal and Rajveer Dey find themselves in a tussle with each other. It is alleged that their conflict escalated after a banana peel was thrown on Rajveer's bed.

Sayak And Alexandra Got Evicted This Time

This time around, two contestants got evicted from the show. Sayak Chakraborty and Alexandra Taylor got evicted in Week 3. As a result, there were new contestants in the competition to win their way into the hearts of the viewers.

There was enough online talk about Rajveer and Monami winning votes that the obvious question on everyone’s mind is whether this will become the reality announced by Sourav Ganguly.