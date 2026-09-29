The makers released a new promo about Lakshmi Priya and Kumaran. Lakshmi Priya speaks very harshly to Kumaran in this video. She accuses Kumaran of not playing any task properly. She clearly states that she will not leave the show alone. She uses some aggressive words in the promo. On the other side, Kumaran wears a face mask and stays completely silent. He does not react to her angry words at all.

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