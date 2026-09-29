- Home
- Entertainment
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10: Lakshmi Priya Loses Her Cool As Savinya Locks Horns With Asmitha In House
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10: Lakshmi Priya Loses Her Cool As Savinya Locks Horns With Asmitha In House
Bigg Boss house turns tense as Lakshmi Priya loses her cool while Savinya and Asmitha get into a heated clash. Here’s what happened during the latest dramatic moment.
Kumaran Vs Lakshmi Priya
Bigg Boss Season 10 remains a top reality show among Tamil audiences. Vijay TV launched this season on September 6. The show also started in other South Indian languages like Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The makers evicted contestants every week. Sanya Velu, Javid, and Lakshmi Priya left the house in the third week. But the story did not end there. These three contestants made a surprise re-entry into the Bigg Boss house for a brand new task.
Also read: Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh Calls Karan Wahi Breakup ‘Blessing In Disguise’, Reveals What Went Wrong
Contestants Arrive With 5-Foot Rope
Bigg Boss gave a 5-foot rope to the three re-entered contestants. Lakshmi Priya tied Kumaran with her rope. Sanya Velu tied Asmitha, and Javid tied Tanya. The main rule of this task states that three out of these six connected people must face elimination in the next stage. The contestants are trying various tricks to eliminate their tied partners from the task.
Also read: Bigg Boss 20: Manoj Tiwari Breaks Silence On Rhiti’s Entry, Says ‘Mujhe Toh Pata Hi Nahi Tha’
Lakshmi Priya Provokes Kumaran
The makers released a new promo about Lakshmi Priya and Kumaran. Lakshmi Priya speaks very harshly to Kumaran in this video. She accuses Kumaran of not playing any task properly. She clearly states that she will not leave the show alone. She uses some aggressive words in the promo. On the other side, Kumaran wears a face mask and stays completely silent. He does not react to her angry words at all.
Also read: Dorothy vs Meesaya Murukku 2 Day 3 Collection: Which Tamil Film Is Winning Box Office Race?
Savinya And Asmitha Clash
Asmitha and Savinya got into a massive fight on the other side. Asmitha drags Savinya forcefully to the bathroom. Savinya gets irritated and scolds Asmitha. Savinya then drags Asmitha everywhere she goes. Savinya pulls Asmitha towards the dining area. Asmitha sits on a chair there, but Savinya pulls her again. Asmitha falls down during this pull. Savinya immediately defends herself. She claims she did not pull intentionally and calls it Asmitha's strategy. The other housemates look completely disgusted by this physical clash.
Also read: Kim Kardashian: Rs 1,000 Crore Worth Star Gets Just Rs 109 Compensation After TERRIFYING Paris Heist
Who Will Face Elimination?
The three previously evicted contestants hold the power to eliminate their tied partners now. The other three connected contestants must fight hard to save themselves. Six contestants are currently playing this task. Three of them will definitely leave the Bigg Boss house soon. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the upcoming twists in the next promos.
Also read: Premane Oorilo Release: Movie Set To Hit Theatres On October 2, Gandhi Jayanti Special
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.