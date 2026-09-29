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Ahaan Panday To Rohit Saraf: Will These 5 New-Age Actors Be Next Big Thing Like Ranbir Kapoor?
Meet five rising actors shaping the new generation of Indian cinema. From Rohit Saraf and Ahaan Panday to Lakshya, Vedang Raina and Rishabh Sawhney, discover the talents making a mark.
New generation of actors
Indian cinema continues to welcome a new generation of actors who are carving their own space with fresh screen presence, distinctive performances and a growing connection with audiences. From romantic dramas to action-packed entertainers, these young talents are already showing the potential to become familiar faces on screen.
1. Rohit Saraf
Rohit Saraf has emerged as one of the most loved young actors, particularly after winning audiences over with his performances in Mismatched and The Sky Is Pink. His natural charm and relatable screen presence have helped him connect strongly with the younger audience.
2. Ahaan Panday
Ahaan Panday made his acting debut with Saiyaara, quickly becoming a name audiences have been talking about. His performance and on-screen chemistry in the romantic drama marked a promising beginning for the newcomer.
3. Rishabh Sawhney
Rishabh Sawhney represents another exciting addition to this emerging generation. After making an impression as Azhar Akhtar in Fighter, he took on a much larger challenge with Nagabandham, playing Ahmad Shah Abdali and his modern reincarnation Ali. His performance and action work in the film have further put him on the radar as a talent to watch.
4. Lakshya
Lakshya has steadily built recognition with projects such as Kill and The Ba***ds of Bollywood. His intense performance in Kill especially brought him widespread appreciation, establishing him as an actor capable of carrying physically demanding and emotionally charged roles.
5. Vedang Raina
Vedang Raina has also caught attention with performances in The Archies and Jigra. From his debut to taking on more layered characters, Vedang has been showing a willingness to explore varied roles and grow with every project.
What connects these actors is the variety they are bringing to the screen. With each actor finding appreciation through different genres and characters, this new generation is steadily adding a fresh dimension to mainstream Indian cinema.
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