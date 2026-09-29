Princess Diana’s childhood home Althorp has remained in the Spencer family for centuries. Although her sons Prince William and Prince Harry have a close connection to the estate, neither is in line to inherit the historic property

Althorp, the historic Spencer family estate in Northamptonshire, is currently owned by Charles Spencer, Diana’s younger brother and the 9th Earl Spencer. The estate has remained connected to the Spencer family for more than five centuries.

Despite Diana’s deep connection to Althorp, the property does not pass automatically to her children. Under the Spencer family’s succession tradition, the estate is expected to remain with the male heir of the current Earl Spencer.

Charles Spencer’s son, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, is therefore expected to inherit the estate in the future.

Why Prince William And Prince Harry Won’t Inherit It

Prince William and Prince Harry are closely linked to Althorp because it was their mother’s childhood home and later became her final resting place. However, their connection to the estate does not give them a claim to inherit it.

Diana lived at Althorp from the age of 14, after her father, John Spencer, became the 8th Earl Spencer. The estate consequently became an important part of her childhood and family life.

After Diana died in Paris on August 31, 1997, Charles Spencer chose Althorp as her burial place. She was laid to rest on an island in the middle of the estate’s Oval Lake, away from the main crowds.

Althorp’s Long History With The Spencer Family

The Spencer family has owned Althorp since 1508, with the vast estate covering around 13,000 acres. The present house largely dates to the late 17th century and was later redesigned in the neoclassical style by architect Henry Holland in 1787.

Althorp has also become a place where people can learn more about Diana’s life and the Spencer family’s history. Public access to the estate has traditionally been seasonal, although the official Althorp Estate Portal currently lists the property as closed to visitors until 2027.

For Prince William and Prince Harry, however, Althorp remains significant for a different reason. It is the place where their mother grew up and where she was laid to rest.