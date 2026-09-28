Meesaya Murukku 2 clearly won this box office battle and secured the number one spot. Several new movies will hit the screens this Thursday. We need to wait and watch if Dorothy and Meesaya Murukku 2 can hold their screens. Trade experts expect Meesaya Murukku 2 to become the biggest blockbuster in Hiphop Aadhi's career. On the flip side, Dorothy will likely end its theatrical run by this weekend.

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