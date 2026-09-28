Kim Kardashian has been awarded a symbolic €1 in damages over the 2016 Paris hotel robbery. The amount was exactly what she requested as the case focused on accountability and recognition.

Paris court has ordered a compensation of just one Euro for global glamour icon, American model, and businesswoman Kim Kardashian. One Euro equals around Rs 109 today. You might wonder why a star who owns assets worth Rs 1000 crore is getting a mere Rs 109. It looks like an insult at first glance, but a solid legal reason sits behind this rare verdict.

The scary 2016 Paris Fashion Week robbery

A terrifying incident took place on October 2, 2016. Kim Kardashian was staying at the luxury 'Hotel de Pourtalès' during the Paris Fashion Week. A gang of armed robbers dressed in police uniforms suddenly barged into her room. The robbers pointed a gun at Kim, tied her hands and legs with plastic zip ties and tape, and escaped with jewellery worth over Rs 50 crore. The stolen items included a highly expensive diamond ring that Kim wore at the Givenchy fashion show right before the incident. Kim has called this attack the most terrifying experience of her life.

A gang of grandpa robbers!

Paris police uncovered a shocking truth during the investigation. Most of the accused in this robbery gang were senior citizens. Six of the men who faced trial were in their 60s and 70s. French media even named the gang 'Les Papis Braqueurs', which translates to grandpa robbers, because of their old age. The court has finally convicted eight men in this case.

A fight for justice, not money

The gunpoint robbery caused severe mental trauma to Kim Kardashian and her stylist Simone Harouche. Kim already has massive wealth, so she did not want to make money from the robbers. She requested the Paris court to award her just a symbolic one Euro. She wanted the justice system to officially acknowledge her mental harassment and trauma.

The court listened to the plea from Kim Kardashian and Simone Harouche, and it ordered a compensation of one Euro (around Rs 109) for each of them. Kim and Simone released a joint statement to the Associated Press after the verdict. They stated that the pain of this traumatic incident still haunts them today. They clarified that this decision is not about financial compensation, but it is about the accountability of the guilty and the official acceptance of their trauma. They also thanked the court for supporting them.

Hotel employee gets over Rs 1 crore

The Paris court has also announced a compensation of over Rs 1 crore for a former hotel employee. The robbers had threatened this employee at gunpoint and forced him to take them to Kim's room. The employee had actually demanded over Rs 5 crore in damages, but the court fixed the amount at over Rs 1 crore after looking at his situation. The court also ordered a payment of €50,000 to the hotel.

Other global celebrities who asked for symbolic compensation

This is not the first time someone has asked for a symbolic 1 Dollar or 1 Pound to win on principles and truth rather than money.

Taylor Swift: Famous American singer Taylor Swift won a sexual harassment case against former radio DJ David Mueller in 2017. She asked the court for just 1 Dollar as compensation and won.

Gwyneth Paltrow: Actress Gwyneth Paltrow won a lawsuit in 2023 regarding a 2016 skiing accident. She received a symbolic 1 Dollar and her legal fees from the opponent.

Meghan Markle: The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, won a privacy and copyright lawsuit against a media company that illegally published her private letter. She accepted a symbolic compensation of just £1 (one Pound).

Overall, the Kim Kardashian verdict proves again that people do not always go to court to make money. They often fight for moral accountability and the survival of truth.