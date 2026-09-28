Housemates can still nominate the free pass holders every week. The pass holder can use the pass to escape only if public votes push them into the elimination zone. The pass loses its power immediately after one use. The contestant will face normal elimination if they get low votes the very next week. The pass remains valid only until the 10th week. The housemates currently think the pass makes them completely untouchable for 10 weeks.

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