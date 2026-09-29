Viral Video: Aishwarya Rai's Regal Black Look Steals Paris Fashion Week (WATCH)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads at Paris Fashion Week in a dramatic black couture gown, crystal cape and diamond tiara. Her fiery red hair, bold red lips and regal styling added extra glamour to the L'Oreal Paris runway.
Aishwarya Rai Makes A Dramatic Paris Fashion Week Appearance
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought old-school glamour to Paris Fashion Week on September 28 as she walked the runway for the L'Oreal Paris Le Defile show. The actor closed the show in a striking all-black couture look, making a dramatic statement against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower and Ecole Militaire.
The ninth edition of the L'Oreal Paris showcase, titled 'Express Your Worth,' brought together several global ambassadors and well-known names from the fashion and entertainment world.
Aishwarya wore a custom creation by Syrian luxury label Yara Shoemaker, with the look styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai.
The Black Couture Look Came With A Regal Twist
Aishwarya's ensemble featured a two-piece black velvet gown decorated with intricate 3D fringe embroidery. The fitted silhouette highlighted the waist before flowing into a floor-length hem, giving the outfit a dramatic runway finish.
She layered the gown with a crystal-embellished velvet cape from Yara Shoemaker's Fall/Winter 2026-2027 couture collection. The cape featured pearl and crystal detailing along its borders, adding a regal touch to the otherwise dark ensemble.
The actor completed the look with a diamond-encrusted tiara, diamond rings and pumps. Fashion page Diet Sabya also shared a video of Aishwarya's runway appearance on Instagram, praising the actor's signature diva-like presence.
Aishwarya's Fiery Red Hair Steals The Spotlight
While the couture outfit made an impact, it was Aishwarya's dramatic hair transformation that quickly caught attention. The actor debuted fiery red tresses for her Paris appearance, styling them in soft waves with a side parting.
Her beauty look stayed equally striking, with winged eyeliner, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, subtle contouring and a statement red lip.
Aishwarya was among a star-studded line-up at the L'Oreal Paris event. She shared the runway with names including Viola Davis, Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Simone Ashley and Marie Bochet.
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