Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought old-school glamour to Paris Fashion Week on September 28 as she walked the runway for the L'Oreal Paris Le Defile show. The actor closed the show in a striking all-black couture look, making a dramatic statement against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower and Ecole Militaire.

The ninth edition of the L'Oreal Paris showcase, titled 'Express Your Worth,' brought together several global ambassadors and well-known names from the fashion and entertainment world.

Aishwarya wore a custom creation by Syrian luxury label Yara Shoemaker, with the look styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai.