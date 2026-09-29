Bigg Boss 20 Week 4 nominations have put 11 contestants in the danger zone. Rhiti, Uditi, Kanika and others face elimination, while captain Gullu restores lifelines for Uditi and Kanika.

Bigg Boss 20 season is now in its fourth week. This week, the housemates have been facing an exciting task that has landed most of the housemates in the elimination race.

As per the reports, eleven contestants have been nominated for the elimination race this week, and the captain, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu got a special power that helped him to save two lifelines.

Bigg Boss 20 Week 4 Nominations: 11 Contestants In Danger

Nominating task has come up with a very easy but tough condition. The contestants were called in pairs, and they had to take a decision on which contestant should be nominated and which one should get a pass. They have to reach a mutual agreement; otherwise, both the contestants will end up being nominated.

Rhiti Tiwari and Amrapali Dubey couldn't reach a mutual agreement and both were nominated. On the other hand, Mahhi Vij nominated herself when she was paired with Arishfa Khan.

In a similar case, ScoutOP made the choice of nominating himself when he was paired with Aasif Khan, thus saving Aasif. However, Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh were not able to make a decision, hence they both had to be nominated.

The last pair of Aman Gandhi and Kanika Mann was also unable to reach on a consensus. The remaining trio consisting of Mary Kom, Yung DSA and Love Gill was also not able to come to a decision, putting all three in trouble.

Thus, the nominees of Week 4 are Rhiti Tiwari, Amrapali Dubey, Mahhi Vij, ScoutOP, Qazi Touqeer, Uditi Singh, Aman Gandhi, Kanika Mann, Yung DSA, Love Gill and Mary Kom.

Gullu Gets The Power To Restore Two Lifelines

Following the nomination ceremony came yet another big decision which involved the captain Gullu. Bigg Boss gave him four options - one was retaining 120% ration but not restoring any lifeline, and other was accepting 80% ration while getting the lifelines of different pairs back.

Finally, Gullu chose to restore the lifelines of Uditi Singh and Kanika Mann. Hence, the ration of the house for the week will be 80%.

With 11 nominations and a new twist on life for two contestants, Week 4 has already brought about new challenges within the confines of Bigg Boss House.

Bigg Boss 20 is hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV at 10:30pm and streaming online on Jio Hotstar at 9pm.