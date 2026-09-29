After 'The Traitors' Hindi success, a Telugu version is launching on Prime Video on October 15. Actor Teja Sajja is set to make his reality show hosting debut in the 10-episode series, which will feature 20 personalities.

'The Traitors' Gets Telugu Adaptation

After a successful run of 'The Traitors' Hindi, the reality show is now gearing up for its Telugu version. With the Telugu adaptation, actor Teja Sajja is making his debut as a reality host. The 10-episode series brings together 20 personalities from different walks of life, all "entering a game where trust can be a strength one moment and a weakness the next." It will be out on Prime Video on October 15.

Creators on New Season

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video (SVOD) and Amazon MGM Studios India, said, “Following two highly successful seasons in Hindi, we are delighted to expand this franchise into Telugu. Teja Sajja is an exciting choice to lead this edition, and his charisma, spontaneity, and natural connection with audiences brings a distinct flavour to the show. We look forward to The Traitors Telugu further expanding the franchise’s reach, and resonating with audiences in India and globally.”

Fazila Allana, Partner and Co-Founder, SOL Productions said, “Bringing The Traitors to Telugu is a particularly exciting opportunity for us, because the format gives us the canvas to tell a universal story—of trust, ambition, relationships, and betrayal—while allowing us to bring in the unique personality and cultural flavor of Telugu entertainment. We wanted to create a world that feels both grand and immersive, but at its heart, remains deeply rooted in the people and personalities playing the game. We’re incredibly proud of what we have created with Prime Video and look forward to audiences debating, guessing, and choosing their favourites as the game unfolds.”

A Look Back at the Hindi Version

Notably, the Hindi version was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana emerged as the joint winners of The Traitors Hindi Season 2. (ANI)