Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Big Boss Malayalam Season 6 to launch on THIS date; details here

    The Big Boss Malayalam Season 6 hosted by actor Mohanlal will commence from this March.  The show, which is telecasted in many languages, has already completed five seasons since it started in Malayalam.

    Big Boss Malayalam Season 6 to launch on THIS date; details here rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 25, 2024, 4:08 PM IST

    The launch date for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 has been officially announced. The show hosted by Malayalam actor Mohanlal will commence on March 10, 2024. The premiere episodes will kick off at 7 pm on Sunday, as confirmed by Asianet. While the lineup of contestants remains undisclosed, viewers are eager to discover the personalities who will bring fresh energy and excitement to the show this season.

    Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show in the history of Indian television. The show, which is telecasted in many languages, has already completed five seasons since it started in Malayalam. With each passing season, many unknowns are becoming favorites of the television audience. Sabu Mon, Manikuttan, Dilsha, and Akhil Marar are the stars who won the title of Big Malayalam. 

    What is Big Boss?

    Bigg Boss Malayalam is a reality show where 15 well-known personalities from various fields live together in a specially designed house, known as the Bigg Boss house, for 100 days. During this period, contestants are isolated from the outside world, with no access to phones, internet, television, newspapers, or clocks. However, all necessary amenities for their stay are provided within the house.

    Contestants are responsible for all household chores, including cooking, laundry, and cleaning, following instructions given by Bigg Boss. Each week, tasks are assigned to the contestants, and the winner becomes the captain of the house for that week. Actor Mohanlal interacts with the contestants every Saturday and Sunday, serving as their only link to the outside world. 

    Throughout the program, contestants face elimination through a voting process. Every week, contestants nominate each other for elimination, and those with the most nominations face public voting. The audience ultimately decides who gets eliminated, with the evictions typically occurring on Sundays.


     

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2024, 4:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Complaint filed against Bigg Boss Kannada 10 runner up Drone Prathap over alleged unauthorised drone sales vkp

    Complaint filed against Bigg Boss Kannada 10 runner up Drone Prathap over alleged unauthorised drone sales

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande refuses to pose with husband Vicky Jain; upset over unexpected eviction ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande refuses to pose with husband Vicky Jain; upset over unexpected eviction

    WATCH: Crowd gathers in Mumbai's Dongri to celebrate Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss 17 win RKK

    WATCH: Crowd gathers in Mumbai's Dongri to celebrate Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss 17 win

    Bigg Boss 17 winner: Munawar Faruqui takes the trophy home RKK

    Bigg Boss 17 winner: Munawar Faruqui takes the trophy home, wins second reality show

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Was Munawar Faruqui behind Mannara Chopra? Abhishek Kumar has to say THIS about the duo ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Was Munawar Faruqui behind Mannara Chopra? Abhishek Kumar has to say THIS about the duo

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Viral video shows goods train without loco pilot, halted in Punjab AJR

    WATCH: Viral video shows goods train without loco pilot, halted in Punjab

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts as temperature rises in the state rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts as temperature rises in the state

    Football ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa - Team news, recent form, head-to-head, where to watch and more osf

    ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa - Team news, recent form, head-to-head, where to watch and more

    Kerala: KSRTC bus overturns in Malappuram; several injured rkn

    Kerala: KSRTC bus overturns in Malappuram; several injured

    Football Happy Birthday Gianluigi Donnarumma: Top 10 moments of the Italian GK osf

    Happy Birthday Gianluigi Donnarumma: Top 10 moments of the Italian GK

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon