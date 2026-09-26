Ganesh idol immersion continued peacefully in Hyderabad, with over 51,000 idols immersed in the Malkajgiri Commissionerate. Despite large crowds and slow traffic, the event remained incident-free thanks to heavy police deployment of over 7,000 personnel.

Ganesh idol immersion proceedings continued peacefully across Hyderabad on Saturday, with more than 51,000 idols immersed so far across the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate, according to Malkajgiri Commissioner Sumathi, IPS.

The immersion processions, however, moved slowly towards the Hussain Sagar Lake amid large crowds, with police and traffic personnel deployed across key routes and immersion points.

Peaceful Immersion in Malkajgiri

Speaking to ANI, Sumathi said the immersion arrangements remained incident-free despite the scale of the celebrations and the traffic challenges caused by large processions. She said around 3,567 idols had been immersed in lakes within the Malkajgiri Commissionerate, while the cumulative number from the first day of the celebrations had reached around 51,000.

“The entire Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate Ganesh immersion procession has been going on very peacefully,” Sumathi said. She explained that processions had started moving slowly, with the Balapur procession reaching the centralised portion at around 5:15 am. The head of the main procession entering the Hyderabad zone touched around 7 am, she said.

According to Sumathi, several lakes within the Malkajgiri area were being used for immersion, including Saroornagar Lake, Shamirpet Lake and Safilguda Lake. She added that around 1,000 more idols could be immersed by the following morning. “Till now around 3567 idols have been immersed, and till now around 51,000 idols have been immersed so far from day one till today; maybe we will have around 1000 more idols immersed till morning,” she said.

Extensive Police Arrangements

Sumathi also highlighted the deployment of police and specialised forces for maintaining law and order and managing traffic during the immersion. According to her, more than 7,000 personnel, including specialised and outside forces, worked in coordination during the processions. “Everywhere, the entire arrangements have been done with respect to law and order, with respect to traffic and also with respect to specialised forces and outside forces which have come to us, amounting to around 7000 plus force has worked in a very coordinated approach so that it has been incident-free,” she said.

The police also appealed to citizens and organisers to avoid the use of DJs and keep sound levels under control. Sumathi said authorities had been able to convince citizens to refrain from using DJs, helping keep the celebrations relatively quieter. “Most of it has been very peaceful with less sound... at least I can say with less sound except a few incidents,” she said. She further said arrangements made by municipal authorities, including lighting and facilities at various locations, were sufficient. Traffic diversion routes had also been communicated in advance, allowing commuters to understand and follow the restrictions, she said.

Hyderabad Police Appeal to Citizens

Meanwhile, Hyderabad DG and Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar, IPS, appealed to residents to cooperate with the police and traffic authorities as immersion processions continued across the city. In a self-recorded video shared on his social media handle, Sajjanar said the Ganesh immersion procession had been continuing “grandly and with great tranquillity” and thanked citizens for helping ensure that the festival proceeded without untoward incidents.

The Hyderabad police chief said lakhs of devotees had gathered in family groups around Tank Bund, NTR Marg, Necklace Road, Liberty, Moazzam Jahi Market and surrounding areas. The large crowds had slowed vehicle movement and resulted in delays to the immersion processions. “Vehicle movement has slowed down, causing the immersion to be slightly delayed,” Sajjanar said, adding that the procession was likely to continue until the afternoon.

He said police and traffic personnel were working to complete the immersions as quickly as possible and confirmed that traffic restrictions imposed on major roads would continue. Sajjanar specifically pointed to crowds around Tank Bund, Necklace Road, NTR Marg, PV Statue and the areas surrounding Indira Gandhi Rotary, where regular vehicles were not being permitted. “Therefore, we appeal to the public to postpone their travels unless absolutely necessary or to choose alternative routes,” he said.

The Hyderabad police also urged residents not to drive towards the main roads in the immersion zones, warning that unnecessary travel could lead to people becoming stuck in traffic and facing inconvenience.

Anant Chaturdashi Concludes Ganeshotsav

Ganpati Visarjan is being observed across India from Friday, September 25, marking Anant Chaturdashi and the conclusion of the 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations. Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 began on September 14, with devotees installing Ganesha idols at homes and public venues and observing days of prayers, gatherings and festivities.

During the festival, devotees offer prayers, flowers and sweets to Lord Ganesha, with modaks among the offerings associated with the deity. The festival is celebrated across India, with homes and temples decorated for the occasion and devotees gathering for prayers and festive celebrations. The concluding Visarjan rituals see large numbers of people gather at immersion points to offer prayers and witness the processions. (ANI)