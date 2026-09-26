Inside, the mansion combines traditional South Indian influences with contemporary design. The living room features upholstered seating, large windows and distinctive black-and-white flooring, while antique décor pieces add a vintage character. The design reportedly incorporates elements inspired by Hyderabad’s heritage.

The dining area is a family favourite

One of the most memorable spaces in the house is the large dining area. A grand dining table sits beneath an elaborate chandelier, creating an elegant setting for family meals and gatherings. Upasana has spoken about her love for setting tables and preparing the home for festivals, giving this part of the mansion a particularly personal feel.