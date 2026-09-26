Soha Ali Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with daughter Inaaya and husband Kunal Kemmu, turning the family’s festivities into a meaningful lesson in tradition, togetherness and caring for the environment

Soha Ali Khan gave fans a peek into her intimate Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home with husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The family marked the festival in a simple yet meaningful way, with Inaaya taking an active role in the rituals.

Inaaya Makes Her Own Ganpati Idol

The celebrations began with Inaaya getting her hands dirty as she made a small Ganpati idol using clay. Kunal Kemmu was also seen joining his daughter during the process, making the activity a special family moment.

Rather than simply observing the festivities, Inaaya was encouraged to participate and understand the significance behind them. The hands-on experience also introduced her to a more environmentally conscious way of celebrating the festival.

Family Chooses An Eco-Friendly Visarjan

The family opted for an eco-friendly immersion ceremony at home. Instead of taking the clay idol to a natural water body, Soha and Inaaya placed it in a tub filled with water and flowers.

Once the clay idol dissolved, the water was used for the plants at home. The simple practice reflected the family’s effort to combine religious traditions with environmentally responsible choices.

Soha And Kunal’s Multicultural Parenting

Inaaya was also seen participating in the puja alongside her mother. Soha has previously spoken about raising her daughter in a household where traditions from both her parents’ backgrounds are acknowledged.

Soha comes from a Muslim family, while Kunal comes from a Hindu family. The couple married in January 2015 and welcomed Inaaya in September 2017. In past conversations, Kunal has discussed how the two have tried to give their daughter space to understand and experience different traditions without being overly influenced by societal expectations.

Soha’s latest post captured that approach through a simple family celebration centred on faith, participation, love and environmental awareness.