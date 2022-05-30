Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy hits the Rs 100 crore mark

    First Published May 30, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan has surpassed the Rs 100 crore milestone at the box office. Anees Bazmee directed the film, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu.
     

    Kartik Aaryan is ecstatic, and he has every right to be. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is performing very well at the box office, having surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark.
     

    Kartik took to Instagram to share a picture in which he is laughing. His caption read, “100 crore wali smile ??❤️ #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ?? “ Haver a look at his post below:
     

    Week 1: ₹92.10 crore nett
    Day 8 (2nd Friday): ₹6.55 crore nett
    Day 9 (2nd Saturday): ₹11.35 crore nett
    Total: ₹110 crore nett
    According to reports, the film looks all set to cross Rs 100 crore at the end of its second week.

    Even after delivering the largest opening weekend of the year in Bollywood films, the heartthrob has been on his toes, travelling around promoting his flick, as he recently visited Pune and then Kolkata.

    Kartik has surpassed big-budget films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Gangubai Kathiawadi in terms of opening weekend box office, catapulting him into the A-league. Also Read: Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar, who pays the highest taxpayers of Bollywood? Read this

    Following Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the superstar is expected to wow audiences with flicks like Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala's unnamed follow-up. Also Read: Kim Kardashian suffered major 'Oops Moment'; she had a nip-slip in a SEXY bra

