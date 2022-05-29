Kim Kardashian suffered major 'Oops Moment'; she had a nip-slip in a SEXY bra

It's gone in the blink of an eye! Kim Kardashian had a nip slip while modelling a Skims bra, but the reality star bounced back swiftly.



Kim Kardashian, 41, shared a shot from her newest photoshoot for her SKIMS brand with her 313 million Instagram followers. Her little sheer bra with spaghetti straps fell down, revealing her breast, which she covered with an emoji while smiling for the camera.



"Oh s—t," Kim, 41, remarked in an Instagram Stories video on Friday, May 27 when her flimsy black bra displayed her breast nipple slightly. In the video, the founder of Skims pulled her silvery blonde hair behind her ear and briefly lost control of the left side of her bra.



Before posting the video, she skillfully put one black love emoji and an emoji slider poll on her breast, covering her nipple.

Kim wore nude and silver two-piece swimming suits, as well as a silver one-piece and a gleaming black thong bikini, in several photographs.



Kim wore nude and silver two-piece swimming suits, as well as a silver one-piece and a gleaming black thong bikini, in several photographs.