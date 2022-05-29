Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar, who pays the highest taxpayers of Bollywood? Read this

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and other Bollywood celebrities are among the biggest tax payers. Take a look at the list...



Akshay Kumar appears in more than three to four films every year, and he also represents several products. He pays approximately 29.5 crore in taxes, according to reports.

Salman Khan is said to pay roughly Rs. 44 crore in taxes. On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. It is set to release in April 2023. The action drama is being directed by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra and Shridhar Raghavan are said to write the film.

The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, who will next be seen in Pathaan, is one of the highest taxpayers in Bollywood. According to reports, he pays around Rs. 22 crore as tax. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan once wanted to be a PORN star; here's what he said

Amitabh Bachchan, who is 79 years old, is one of Bollywood's busiest performers. Brahmastra, Goodbye, Uunchai, Project K, and a remake of The Intern are among his next projects. He also presents Kaun Banega Crorepati and appears in several commercials. He is said to be one of Bollywood's biggest tax payers. According to certain sources, he paid Rs. 70 crores in tax for the financial year 2018-19. Because he is a megastar, his tax will, of course, be mega.