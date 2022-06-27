Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan's film crossed Rs 260 Crores

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, has amassed 260 Cr. at the global box office.

Kartik Aaryan is riding high because Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 dominates the box office and on pay television. Kartik has now accomplished the first-ever global gross of more than 200 Crores in a calendar year after destroying competition week after week and breaking numerous records.



Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 managed to earn a total of 260 Cr. at the global box office, with Rs. 218.14 Crores from the Indian Market and an additional Rs. 42.61 Crores from Foreign Market.



Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 worldwide box office:

India Nett: Rs. 183.24 crore

India Gross: Rs. 218.14 crore

Overseas Gross: Rs. 42.61 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs. 260.75 crore

Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

The luxurious McLaren GT now belongs to Kartik Aaryan, the first Indian to do so. Following the success of their most recent collaboration, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, producer Bhushan Kumar gave him the car, which is estimated to cost Rs 4.7 crore. In India, the movie has made 184.32 crore rupees.

Kartik shared a couple of photos where he is seen posing along with his new car. “Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi 🍜🚗 Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha ❤️ India’s 1st McLaren Gt 🥹 Agla gift Private jet sir 😂 #Gratitude 🙏🏻 📸- @prathameshb84 @tejas.kudtarkar @bombaytimes,” wrote Kartik along with the photos. Also Read: HOT Pictures: Kim Kardashian shows off her underboobs in new Skims top

Image: PR Agnecy

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series, spoke about the gift and said that it expresses gratitude for Kartik Aaryan and how much their relationship has grown. Also Read: Vikrant Rona: Kapil Dev gives Kiccha Sudeep a huge surprise; check out his gift

Image: PR Agency