HOT Pictures: Kim Kardashian shows off her underboobs in new Skims top

While sporting a new Skims top, Kim Kardashian teased her exposed breasts, quickly revealing some underboob; take a look

American TV personality, socialite, and businesswoman Kim Kardashian posted several seductive images on Instagram. The 41-year-old poses while wearing a SKIMS sleeping ensemble in various hues and patterns.



And in all of the clothing in these new photos, Kim Kardashian's underboobs are visible. Khloe Kardashian had earlier said that Kim should add more fabric to the "vagina area" of her SKIMS bodysuits.



“Hey guys, I wanted to show you this new Skims collection,” the Kardashians star, 41, said in a series of Instagram Stories she posted on Saturday, June 25. “I’m kind of obsessed. Basically, this came about [when] I was in Palm Springs, and it was so hot and I just took one of my tank tops and I cut it like really short, like, underboob vibes.



"And I had these shorts, and they were really long, and I just cut them really short, and the cotton is, like, so thin. So, we are launching them in four colors … And they are so cute.”



In the videos, Kim posed for a selfie in front of a mirror while donning a seductive black crop top and matching shorts. Kim zoomed into the mirror and gently tugged on the shirt, quickly revealing the bottom of her boobs, as she talked about how her shapewear company created the new "sleep set"



Just hours earlier, the former Kourtney Kardashian showed off her underboob in a series of professional photos that she posted on Instagram while sporting various colours from the new line. “Just dropped new @SKIMS sleep set,” she captioned the sizzling carousel post. Just two days earlier, she provided a seriously NSFW update about "widening" the "vagina part" of the Skims bodysuit in honour of sister Khloé Kardashian. This Skims announcement follows that.



“@khloekardashian it’s your lucky day!!!” Kim captioned an Instagram Story on Thursday, June 23. “I’m in a @skims design meeting and we’re going to widen the shapewear bodysuit Vagina area just for YOU #TheKhloeKut.”

While the Hulu personality has never been afraid to flaunt her trim figure through hot bikini pictures or fashion moments, she also tends to get candid about her private parts. In the June 16 season finale of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new reality series, Kim openly talked about how much an audio worker named Paxy on the show has “seen [her] vagina” just like boyfriend Pete Davidson had.

You haven't seen my vagina? Kim jokingly remarked after Paxy pointed out that she hadn't seen the KKW Beauty founder's genitalia. It takes some getting used to seeing my vagina, but we'll get there. However, you could search online. Also Read: 7 Pictures: Travis Scott shares Kylie Jenner's nude picture from her HOT Playboy shoot

