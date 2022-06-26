Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikrant Rona: Kapil Dev gives Kiccha Sudeep a huge surprise; check out his gift

    Kiccha Sudeep, a Kannada superstar, was given Kapil Dev's famous 1983 bat, which bears the signatures of each member of the national team that won the World Cup.

    Vikrant Rona: Kapil Dev gives Kiccha Sudeep a huge surprise; check out his gift RBA
    Everyone is aware of actor Kiccha Sudeep's passion for cricket. On Sunday, former cricketer Kapil Dev gave the actor one of the biggest surprises, making him feel on top of the world. The Huchcha actor, who participated in college Under-17 cricket, also presented the Kannada version of the Hindi sports movie 83, which stars Ranveer Singh.

    Kiccha posted a picture of the famous bat bearing the signatures of the 1983 cricket team members, who helped their nation win the world championship, on Twitter. The gift from the legendary cricket icon Kapil Dev made Kiccha extremely happy. In the post's caption, he expressed his happiness, writing, “Wohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh … What a Sunday .. thank uuuu @therealkapildev sirrrrr for this hugeeeeeee surprise I’m waking th to. Wowwww… wasnt expecting this. This a classic piece and I’m right now feeling on top of the world. Thank you thank you .”

    Numerous Kiccha fans responded to the image in the comments section shortly after it was posted. One fan wrote "Woww," and another added "Lucky man." Numerous fans liked the surprise by dropping the emoticons for fire and heart.

    Kiccha is currently waiting for the premiere of his upcoming movie Vikrant Rona on the work front. Salman Khan released the movie's trailer on Thursday via Instagram. Along with congratulating the Kannada actor on the trailer's release, Salman also wrote a special note for him. He wrote, “Brother @KicchaSudeep the world will be proud of @VikrantRona. #VikrantRonaTrailer is TRULY MARVELLOUS.”

    The two minutes, fifty-eight-second trailer opens with a suspenseful musical score, followed by a few shots of a hasty Kiccha running and dodging an arrow shot at him. Then, Neetha Ashok's Aparna Ballal, aka Panna, who tells the entire tale of Vikrant Rona, the Devil, is introduced to us. He is also seen riding a motorcycle and travelling on a ship. 

    Vikrant, determined to solve the complex mystery hidden in the area's dense forests, travels to a remote village. Fearless Vikrant battles against all odds to save the village residents despite being warned about the dangers in the forest. Action scenes abound in the chilling trailer, making fans even more eager to see the movie.

    Anup Bhandari's adventure mystery thriller Vikrant Rona is written and directed by Kichcha Sudeepa. Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok also play key roles in the film. The audience, especially Kichcha's fans, have been extremely intrigued and excited about the film ever since the producers released a sneak peek of it last year.

    The general public has high hopes for the movie. Many believe the movie has the potential to reach new heights at the global box office after Yash's megahit KGF: Chapter 2 and Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie.
     

