    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's love drama to release on August 5

    The teaser for the upcoming movie Sita Ramam starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur was released. Rashmika Mandanna plays a significant role in the movie as well.
     

    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Jun 26, 2022, 4:36 PM IST

    The new Sita Ramam teaser is captivating. It's enjoyable to watch Lieutenant Ram against the backdrop of Kashmir, and the glimpse into Ram's life sets the stage for an upcoming show that promises to be entertaining.

    With much fanfare and the presence of Dulquer Salmaan, the teaser for the Vyjayanthi Movies production was unveiled in Hyderabad.

    Ram is portrayed as an entertaining officer who enjoys having fun. In the teaser, he was depicted as a lieutenant protecting the country in Kashmir's mesmerising icy landscape. The teaser also revealed a glimpse of the love story involving Mrunal Thakur, better known as Sita, who claims to be Ram's wife. However, when Ram reads a touching letter from Sita Mahalakshmi and ends the teaser by asking, "Who are you, Sita?" everyone is left wondering.

    The official Twitter handle of Sita Ramam’s production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared the trailer and wrote, “The magical tale of Sita and Rama’s undying love #declassified #SitaRamamTeaser: https://bit.ly/SitaRamamTeaser #SitaRamam @dulQuer @mrunal0801 @iamRashmika @iSumanth @hanurpudi @Composer_Vishal @VyjayanthiFilms @SwapnaCinema @SonyMusicSouth #SitaRamamFromAug5 (sic).”

    Oh Sita Hey Rama, the first single, was recently released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam and received a positive reception from the audience. As it told the heartwarming tale of Ram and Sita's love, the calming melody performed by SP Charan and Ramya Behara won hearts.

    Hanu Raghavapudi is directing this war-themed romantic drama. In the movie, Mrunalini Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan play a soldier and his lady love, respectively.

    Sumanth, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj play intriguing supporting roles in the Vyjayanthi Movies production Sita Ramam, which is being presented by Aswini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the auspices of Swapna Cinema. PS Vinod handled the film's photography, and Vishal Chandrasekhar composed the score.

    On August 5, 2022, the enchanted story of Sita and Rama's eternal love will released worldwide.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2022, 4:36 PM IST
